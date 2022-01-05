Malmstrom increases level of COVID-19 precautions

Malmstrom Air Force Base has raised its Health Protection Condition to Bravo, officials said Wednesday, adding it was due to an increased risk of community spread among the base population.

As of Tuesday, mask wearing is required in all facilities on the Great Falls base, regardless of vaccination status, officials said. The decision was made at the recommendation of Malmstrom’s Public Health Emergency Team.

“With a significant increase in positive cases due to the Omicron variant, combined with increased social contact due to school starting back after the holiday break, we recognized the need to take steps to safeguard the availability and overall health of our personnel and their families,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a news release.

“COVID-19 is a dynamic problem, so we continue to analyze the situation locally and in the base population so that we can make informed, risk-based decisions. We will continue to update you on any changes that the circumstances may warrant,” she said.

The missile wing’s 4,000 personnel consist of airmen and nuclear forces, Malmstrom's website states. They provide "base support, maintenance, security and operation of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, missile alert facilities and launch facilities located throughout a 13,800 square-mile complex in central Montana."

The state of Montana reported 1,099 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, making for a total of 209,558 reports. Of those, 193,126 have recovered. Montana has 4,520 active cases and 2,912 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Cascade County, where Malmstrom is located, reported 32 new cases on Wednesday, making for a total of 17,267. Of those, 16,739 have recovered. The county has had 283 deaths related to COVID-19.

Malmstrom officials would not say Wednesday how many COVID-19 cases were reported on the base. But that information is given to the Cascade City-County Health Department.

Malmstrom has been in Alpha status, a low-incident status, since Oct. 13, 2021. Up until Tuesday, mask wearing was not required for fully vaccinated people.

