Making the best better: 4-H prepares for Last Chance Stampede and Fair

More information

Helena’s 61st Annual Last Chance Stampede and Fair is scheduled for July 27-31 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Attendees will enjoy carnival rides, 4-H events, entertainment, exhibits, and three nights of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action. There is no gate admission this year.

Night show July 27 at 6:30 p.m. Country music superstars Randy Houser and Jimmie Allen will co-headline at this year’s Last Chance Stampede and Fair. Ticket prices are $60 each in advance and $65 the day of for reserved and general admission seating.

Friday night show after rodeo. Following the PRCA Rodeo on Friday evening, July 29, take in a special live concert by country superstar Dylan Scott at 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $35 each in advance.

Saturday night concert after rodeo. Following the PRCA Rodeo on Saturday evening, July 30, Hairball takes the stage. Over the past 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80s to hundreds of thousands of fans.

Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo. The PRCA Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly on Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31.

Go to www.lccfairgrounds.com for more information, to purchase tickets, and acquire Last Chance Stampede Parade entry forms. Or call 406-457-8517.