Making the best better: 4-H prepares for Last Chance Stampede and Fair

4-H’s motto is “To make the best better,” and these three 4-H members are doing just that in preparation for the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.
Tucker Selby is dressed in his favorite cowboy hat, boots and jeans as he heads toward his steer named Tom. Selby has been raising Tom for the last year, bathing him once a day or every other day to keep Tom cool in the Montana summer heat.
“I like (4H) because it teaches kids responsibility and how to take care of an animal,” said Selby.
Selby puts on Tom’s brown leather show halter. He takes Tom out into a ring to walk him around. Tom won’t budge after a few steps, and suddenly it’s an 8-year-old versus a 1,300-pound black angus.
“Really, Tom?” Selby gives a pointed glance to the steer, pulling at the halter.
Eventually, stubborn Tom does walk, following behind Selby like a big black shadow.
This is Selby’s first year officially doing 4-H livestock. Prior to this year, Selby was a Cloverbud, where he could still raise animals but just not show them competitively or sell them.
Selby's Montana roots run deep. He's a fourth generation Montanan and a fourth generation 4-H member. His great grandfather, grandfather, and father all belonged to the same 4-H club he does, Canyon Creek Stock 4-H Club that has been around since 1947.
Selby is also raising a pig named Hammer. Hammer needs to be over or at 210 pounds at the pig weigh to make market.
Hammer is only six months old and still full of energy. He’s kept in a pin with some other pigs. Hammer is next to a pig named Cookie Dough. Selby’s little brother Tanner, who’s a Cloverbud, will show Cookie Dough at the fair.
The pigs are squealing, rolling around in the mud and drinking out of the hose as Selby gets his whip to take Hammer for a walk. This is good practice for when Selby competes in swine showmanship at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Selby will also showcase his leather work and his cow and pig diagram posters he made at 4-H inside events.
“People think 4H is just animals, but there’s all the inside stuff as well,” said Katie Grady-Selby, Tucker’s mom and the club leader who has been doing 4-H since she was 9 years old. “I try to encourage (my kids) to do inside events too.”
Siblings Frannie and Gabe Volpe have been in the 4-H scene for a few years now, and they both have champion belt buckles from various events to show for it. They are a part of the Golden Livestock 4-H Club.
The last time the Independent Record reported on Frannie, she was a 4-H rookie. Now she’s a 4-H ambassador and knows the ropes.
Frannie and Gabe led their pigs with whips past the special pig wash pin their dad built. The pigs are as calm and collected as their owners. Frannie’s pig is Zaz, and Gabe’s is Freya.
“I like pigs because they’re easy, you just have to wash them, to walk them, and feed them,” said Gabe. “It’s all hard work but with big rewards if you put in the effort.”
Gabe will also be showing seven birds and poultry this year, including one who sat calmly on his shoulder named Nova. He also plans on trying to sell Napoleon, a Mille Fleur Bantam Rooster with showy feathers, because they don’t need two roosters.
This was the first year Frannie expanded into sheep, and she'll be showing two of them. Naturally, the sheep need a bit more tending than the pigs do. The spray Frannie puts on the sheep’s legs is $100 per gallon, but she wants them looking their best for competition. Sheep market and showmanship is Thursday at 1 p.m.
Frannie pointed out that they also have to take care of their animals during the school year, get up early and stay up later to feed them, bath them, etc. Nothing like feeding the pigs slop and then doing geometry.
Gabe stated that last year he made about $4,000 total off animals, and he plans to make good money this year and invest some of it into more animals.
Frannie and Gabe both stressed that 4-H isn’t just livestock. There’s many other events in 4-H such as photography, quilting, dog and cat shows, fine arts, baking, and even cowboy poetry.
“One year, someone showed their flying squirrel as a pocket pet,” recalled Gabe.
For anyone who’s hungry, Gabe will also be making brownie pie for auction and Oregon blackberry pie for showing.
“It’s a learning experience to get out there. I’ve also done inside events, shooting, archery, livestock judging.”
“That’s like 4-H speech and debate,” chipped in Gabe.
“You just get to meet so many cool people and do so many things,” Francie continued without missing a beat.
Lewis and Clark County hosts 21 total 4-H clubs who will represent at this year's fair.
Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.