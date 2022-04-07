Maintenance work to start on York Bridge

Rehabilitation work is set to begin on the York Bridge over the Missouri River about 17 miles northwest of Helena.

Proposed scheduled maintenance includes repairing the joints in the bridge, repairing the driving surface and upgrading the guardrails in order to prolong the life of the bridge.

The $1,123,476 project is being done by Montana Department of Transportation with L&J Construction Group. Construction is tentatively scheduled to run from April through July, but is subject to change, state officials said.

One lane of traffic will be open throughout construction and minimal delays are expected. A width restriction of 12 feet will be in effect during construction, officials said.

People can stay connected on project updates with SMS or email by texting “York” to (844) 764-2126 or emailing Laura.Langdon@kljeng.com.

Download MDT’s mobile app “MDT 511”, or visit 511mt.net and check the route to avoid delays. Or call 511. Tune in to local radio stations and watch for variable message signs along the route.

