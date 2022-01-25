Maintaining The Mint: Owner of Townsend cafe took over during a tumultuous time

When Lana Prevel became the owner of a community restaurant she worked at for 15 years, she had big dreams. However, her first two years were a marathon of trying to keep the local establishment afloat during the challenges of a pandemic and unemployment.

Prevel worked as a waitress and bartender at The Mint Café in Townsend, Montana for 15 years before inheriting the restaurant from the previous owner in January 2019. In her stint as the owner, she has faced many challenges. First was the COVID-19 pandemic. Prevel had to close the business for a month and a half before opening just for take-out services. She was able to open the restaurant to full services in June of 2020.

Starting in the summer of 2021, Prevel noticed that she couldn’t find people to work for her. She has put everything on the line for the past seven months to make sure her business runs smoothly. She has had to cover shifts for the spots where she can’t find people to work and for the people who call off. She doesn’t want to overwork her employees, and it has made for a long year for Prevel.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, restaurants have one of the highest unemployment rates. Due to COVID-19, unemployment in restaurants spiked to an average of 17.8% in 2020 and 9.1% in 2021. However, Montana ended unemployment programs on June 27, 2021. The rate of unemployment of restaurants was still around 8% until the end of the year.

The Mint Café in Townsend, Montana serves a major role in the community. It provides a comfortable and reliable place for many local and nonlocal people to enjoy food. The restaurant has also built a reputation with the quality and quantity of food that is served.

However, Prevel has to close the restaurant early on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and is aware of the effect on the community.

Prevel knows there are more challenges to come, but she is looking to move forward.

“I know it’s going to be hard,” Prevel said. “But with the help from everyone in the establishment, I know things will become better over time.”

Tanner Ecker is a second-year student at the University of Montana School of Journalism, majoring in journalism and communication studies.

