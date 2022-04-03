'Madman' book unveils memories of Unabomber's former neighbor

Jamie Gehring begins her book by telling a story of when she was a little girl many years ago and a neighbor in the woods near Lincoln slowly approached her as she played outside.

He’s somewhat disheveled, his clothes are in need of patching and his hair is unkempt. He’s quiet and socially awkward.

“Jamie, I brought you something,” he says as he holds out his hands. “Take them.”

They’re painted rocks. And he places them in her tiny hands.

He grins before looking up into the trees.

“I painted them for you.”

And so begins “Madman in the Woods: Life next door to the Unabomber,” a 280-page piece of nonfiction about Gehring and her family living next door to Theodore Kaczynski, the man known as “the Unabomber” who was the longest-running domestic terrorist in U.S. history.

The book, published by Diversion Books, will be released April 19.

Over the course of 18 years, Kaczynski mailed bombs that killed three people and injured nearly two dozen others. Kaczynski was a destructive recluse who had a genius IQ of 167 and was captured at his tiny cabin as a result of a search in what was the largest manhunt in FBI history that cost nearly $50 million.

He pleaded guilty in 1998 and is serving eight life sentences without the possibility of parole. He was also ordered to pay $15 million in restitution to his victims.

Gehring’s book is as much about her family as it is about Kaczynski, focusing much on her father, Clifford Gehring Jr., better known as “Butch,” her mother Tammie, and her stepmother, Wendy.

There is even a tale or two about her grandfather, Clifford Gehring Sr., who was once so angry from an ongoing dispute with a neighbor that he hooked his truck up to the neighbor’s house and tore it off its foundation, dragging the home down the road.

“He would never admit to this crime, but everyone knew who’d done it,” Jamie Gehring wrote.

She said the opening was based on her own personal timeline and her first memory of Kaczynski, who she calls “Ted.”

Gehring said she wanted to show Kaczynski’s humanity, which she also wanted to convey to the reader.

“It wasn’t all monster, there are all those human moments we had with him,” she said.

But the book is not a sympathetic look at Kaczynski by any means.

Kaczynski built his cabin on 1.4 acres that Butch Gehring sold to him. And there are mentions of Kaczynski working occasionally for Gehring at the sawmill to make a few bucks and even times when he had been invited to the family home for dinner and to play cards.

But there are also passages where Kaczynski comes over to the Gehring home and his presence alarms Jamie and her stepmom, who are home alone. They refuse to answer the door. There is also the time when Kaczynski sabotages Butch Gehring’s sawmill equipment. Butch believes it was a harmful stunt pulled by kids.

Gehring said she spent five years working on “Madman in the Woods.”

“I’ve actually always enjoyed writing and had many professors who encouraged my writing through the years,” she said, adding she had a high school English teacher in California who told her that her writing has an easy flow and is very conversational.

“Those words were very present in my mind when I was writing,” she said.

“I wanted the book to be a powerful narrative and wanted readers to stay engaged,” Gehring, 42, said in a telephone interview from her Colorado home, adding it took a while to braid interviews with FBI agent Max Noel and Kaczynski’s brother, David, plus read Kaczynski’s personal journey entries.

Both have offered praise for the book, with David Kaczynski saying it may be the best attempt yet to understand the “strange life and mind of my brother ...”

“I believe ‘Madman in the Woods’ is a must-read for true crime aficionados,” Noel wrote.

Gehring said “Madman” started as a compilation of short stories.

“And through the process I wanted to make it more personal and tell my story and my place in it,” she said.

“I think the main thing that my book brings that others haven’t or don’t is looking through the lens of a child at a murderer and how it affects you as an adult and being faced with true crime and experiencing that yourself,” Gehring said. “And how you look at the world after that.”

She said “Madman” morphed into a memoir instead a book of short stories.

“I wanted to share these stories that are rich in history, obviously connected to Ted, and much more than that,” Gehring said.

She said she spent four years writing and one year working on getting it published, adding many people helped her along the way.

Gehring said so many things have been written about Kaczynski that it was difficult to write in a way to show how her book was unique.

She believes Kaczynski still resonates with people after all of these years because we live in such a technology-driven society.

“I think many of us worry about the long-term effects of social media and the time spent on screens,” Gehring said. “Ted, to many, represents this abhorrent hatred towards technology, and this sparks our curiosity."

“I think my book does a great job of demystifying Ted as a hero…” she said.

Gehring said David Kaczynski also spoke with her as she worked on her book.

“David is one of the most wonderful human beings that I know,” Gehring said.

It was David and his wife, Linda Patrik, who led authorities to Ted’s arrest on April 3, 1996.

“A village has assisted me for sure,” Gehring said, adding her mother helped greatly, as well as a cousin named Hope and a writing coach.

Gehring said the publishing industry was tough to navigate and difficult to break through. She said she received a lot of rejection letters, but the book sold at an auction, which means more than one publisher was interested.

Gehring was not in Montana when authorities swooped in on Kaczynski at his cabin.

“I had no idea it was happening,” she said.

Gehring returned to Lincoln the summer after the arrest. Kaczynski’s cabin had been removed to be used as evidence in his trial.

She said the place was unrecognizable and the property was overrun with reporters and other people.

Gehring participated in a 2020 documentary, "Unabomber: in his own words," about Kaczynski that was featured on Netflix. She took the film crew up up to the property, and the cabin had been reconstructed for the recently released film “TED K,” which was produced by former Helena resident Matt Flanders and starred Sharlto Copley as Kaczynski.

She said seeing a cabin there again brought up memories.

Gehring said her family still ranches in Lincoln, but the property surrounding Kaczynski’s cabin has been sold.

“I go to Lincoln once or twice a year,” she said. “It’s just such a special place.”

Gehring will have a book signing at Aunt Bonnie's Books in Helena on June 4 from 2-4 p.m. It’s a store that Kaczynski would frequent years ago when he would occasionally visit Helena. She will also have a book signing in early June in Lincoln at Blackfoot Pathways.

Anna Fattarsi, who ran Aunt Bonnie's Books for many years before her death in 2021, said in a 2020 interview that his conversations were just formalities.

“He really didn’t open up,” she said. “He was a very quiet person.”

Fattarsi said the store kept a customer card on him and FBI agents asked to see it. However, the card did not tell them what types of books he was buying, just the number. She said they took the card for a while, but returned it.

Gehring said reviews for her book are “really amazing.”

“It’s more than another story about Kaczynski, it’s about the journey to reconcile these strange memories of a neighbor who turns out to be a serial killer,” she said, adding it also reflects her grief of losing a father and a sister.

She said finding out individual perspectives made the project interesting.

Her mother said she always thought he was strange. Her stepmother never liked him and they always had a difficult relationship.

“She was a little bit scared of him, but more than scared, she was pissed off he was coming to her house,” Gehring said.

And she said her father, Butch, saw the best of everyone until he had reason not to.

“He just assumed he had a story and he wanted to respect that and he gave Ted his space, thinking he was an eccentric hermit living off the grid,” Gehring said.

She said there was no camaraderie between Kaczynski and her dad a few years before Kaczynski’s arrest, “just a casual wave as they passed each other on the driveway.”

Kaczynski, now 79, was being held at USP Florence ADMAX, a federal “supermax” maximum security prison at Florence, Colorado. On Dec. 14, he was transferred to FMC Butner, a federal medical center in North Carolina. Butner is known for treating inmates with significant health problems, The Associated Press reported.

Gehring, who now lives in Denver with her husband Josh and three children, said people always ask her if living next to Kaczynski changed her.

“I don’t believe it changed me as a human being,” she said. “Like my father, I am incredibly trusting and think the best of people unless I have a reason not to. You would think living next door to the longest domestic terrorist in U.S. history would change me, but it didn’t.”

“Every single person has a story, it was a good perspective for me,” Gehring said.

