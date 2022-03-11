Made in Montana Tradeshow opens to public Saturday

The annual Made in Montana Tradeshow hosted wholesalers Friday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

The Montana Department of Commerce organizes the event that features 115 Montana-based vendors.

Saturday is open to the public. Shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the latest in Made in Montana food, home, gifts and more. Free admission and free parking.

Entrepreneur Rachel Jenkins, who owns Montana Made & The Lilliepad Boutique in Deer Lodge, was announced as the 2022 Retailer of the Year Friday at the annual tradeshow.

“Consumers are excited to purchase authentic handmade or grown (in) Montana merchandise,” Rachel Jenkins said. “What inspires me is meeting new vendors and being able to tell their story and how their products are made. I want shoppers to know they are truly helping local Montana families when they purchase items from Montana Made.”

Each year, Montana retailers are nominated by their peers to receive the Retailer of the Year Award.

Other tradeshow award winners:

Best in Show Overall - Windrift Hill, based in Conrad, makes 45 types of soaps, 21 scented lotions, and 13 scented body butters using natural clay oxides, herbs, oils and farm fresh goat’s milk.

Best in Show New Exhibitor - Montana Block, based in Billings, builds unique wooden kitchen products, specializing in End-Grain Butcher Blocks.

Best in Show Honorable Mention – Lake Missoula Tea Company, based in Missoula, offers tea from around the world.

