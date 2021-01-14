Ma Rainey’s on her way, crazy as she can

“Ma Rainey” is based on a play by August Wilson, part of a 10-play “Pittsburgh Cycle.” The film honors its stage roots, without “opening up” the play to make it more “cinematic.”

Denzel, who won a Tony and an Oscar nomination for Wilson’s “Fences,” used his considerable influence to bring “Ma Rainey” to the screen. The other plays in the cycle will follow.

Although Boseman is wonderful, Viola Davis steals every scene as Ma Rainey, “mother of the Blues.”

Ma needs a Coca Cola before she can sing. The producer says “I forgot to get it. Let’s just play the first number.”

Ma knows she’s getting less than she’s worth, but during rehearsal, Ma’s the boss – and she clearly revels in ordering white producers around. They need her and she knows it.

They scramble to find her a Coca-Cola.

Levee, a brash young songwriter, has an idea for a new way for Ma to perform her signature song.

“You ain’t messing up my song,” she says.

If Ma’s late, she doesn’t speed up.

“I’m coming, crazy as I can be.”