Métis fiddling and dance, art, film and more featured in ‘One Robe’ celebration at The Myrna Loy

“I also do some singing. There could be some songs with Métis language in them.

“I try to take it back to the Bush Dances they had long ago. They had fiddle playing and they also had singing in Métis or Michif,” he said in a phone interview from his home in Belcourt, North Dakota.

“There’s a uniqueness of our music,” he said, “I think the Métis fiddle players have more of a harmonizing accent to their fiddling.

“I think the liveliness and play for the dancers -- I think you’re going to see some great energy.”

The Keplins will also perform an educational program for students at Helena Middle School during their visit.

Sharing the stage with them will be the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers.

“What I love about … them is they are young Métis dancers who have become dedicated artists intent on bringing traditional Métis jigging into the lives and hearts of young people everywhere,” said Holmes. “Their high-energy, precise footwork--especially when they break into hip-hop dancing--reveals the complexity and beauty of traditional rural French folk dancing from the 16th-17th Century and blends it with the best of hip-hop dancing.”