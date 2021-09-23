Métis fiddling and dance, art, film and more featured in ‘One Robe’ celebration at The Myrna Loy

Award-winning left-handed Métis fiddler Ryan Keplin will be joined by the renowned Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers at The Myrna Loy’s “One Robe: Métis Culture Festival -- Celebrating Métis and Indigenous Cultures,” Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30.
Other event highlights include: a tribute to historian Nicholas Vrooman, who was a champion of the Métis/Little Shell tribe; a special guest appearance by acclaimed pianist Phil Aaberg; a historic talk by poet Chris La Tray about the long-fought and successful battle for Little Shell tribal recognition; an art opening for Blackfeet painter and sculptor Louis Still Smoking; and a screening of “Sisters Rising,” a documentary about six Indigenous women fighting violence against Native women.
The landless Métis/Little Shell fought for federal tribal recognition for 127 years and were finally successful Dec. 20, 2019.
The Myrna Loy’s celebration of this and Métis culture has been several years in the making, due to the interruptions of COVID-19. The events are also a tribute to Vrooman, who worked for decades to ensure Little Shell tribal recognition. He died June 26, 2019.
“One of the messages Métis culture brings us is that we all are one robe,” said Myrna Loy Executive Director Krys Holmes. “The event is named after Nicholas’ book, ‘The Whole Country was... One Robe.’
“This whole Native celebration acknowledges all the ways we are one robe, yet recognizing our individual cultures and histories.”
Events kick off Wednesday, Sept. 29, with an artist reception for Still Smoking’s exhibit, “Perseverance,” from 5 to 7 p.m. The “Sisters Rising” film screening ($10) follows at 7 p.m., both at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St.
On Thursday, Métis writer and scholar Chris La Tray gives a talk, “The Day That Finally Came,” at noon, at the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts.
At 4:30, Western scholar Brenden Rensink will give a lecture. “Native but Foreign: Indigenous Immigrants and Refugees in the North American Borderlands.” Both MHS talks are free.
Thursday evening, events return to The Myrna Loy with a 6 p.m. reception, serving traditional foods.
The Métis cultural event follows at 7:30 with music by Keplin and his 16-year-old son, Sonnie, and dancing by the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers.
The Keplins will play Métis traditional songs, as well as two-steps and waltzes, said Ryan, who is also known as Fiddling Lefty.
“It’s something we really enjoy doing. We like playing music and like making people dance, hopefully, and just watching them smile.
“I also do some singing. There could be some songs with Métis language in them.
“I try to take it back to the Bush Dances they had long ago. They had fiddle playing and they also had singing in Métis or Michif,” he said in a phone interview from his home in Belcourt, North Dakota.
“There’s a uniqueness of our music,” he said, “I think the Métis fiddle players have more of a harmonizing accent to their fiddling.
“I think the liveliness and play for the dancers -- I think you’re going to see some great energy.”
The Keplins will also perform an educational program for students at Helena Middle School during their visit.
Sharing the stage with them will be the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers.
“What I love about … them is they are young Métis dancers who have become dedicated artists intent on bringing traditional Métis jigging into the lives and hearts of young people everywhere,” said Holmes. “Their high-energy, precise footwork--especially when they break into hip-hop dancing--reveals the complexity and beauty of traditional rural French folk dancing from the 16th-17th Century and blends it with the best of hip-hop dancing.”
The three siblings from Winnipeg, Manitoba, share a passion for dance, particularly the Red River Jig!
They named their show in honor of one of their biggest supporters, Grandpa Ivan Flett, who died at 53. Their outfits are designed and custom made by their grandma, Dawn Harris-Flett.
The Little Shell/Métis “contributed significantly to what made Montana today,” said Vrooman in a 2013 IR interview. He spent more than four decades studying, writing and speaking about their history.
Little Shell ancestors were an aboriginal people that adapted tools of European society and became a culturally rich poly-ethnic group of Chippewa, Cree, Assiniboine, French and Scottish heritage.
They were a unique group who became known as the Métis or Michif, with cultural ties to French voyageurs and other Chippewa bands, as well as Irish, Scottish and English immigrants, resulting in a unique tribe with its own language, Michif, made up of French, Cree and English.
Vrooman called their 127-year struggle for federal tribal recognition “the civil rights story of our time.”
Mike Jetty, an Indian Education Specialist with the Montana Office of Public Instruction, has helped with organizing the event and educational outreach in the schools.
“What’s really cool about the Métis and Little Shell is the notion of a multicultural... mosaic, where we blend in Native traditions with Irish fiddling and Scottish Highland fiddling tunes,” said Jetty.
In fact, their tribal seal has a buffalo and eagle staff, as well as a French fleur-de-lis and Scotch/Irish shamrock.
“Nicholas was helping to plan this cultural celebration before his death,” said Jetty.
“His research made significant contributions to Little Shell recognition.”
The Myrna Loy event includes a video slideshow of Vrooman at his work, as well as some video segments featuring stories and statements by Little Shell tribal elders.
Pianist and Grammy-nominated composer Aaberg, a longtime friend of Vrooman’s, will perform an original musical tribute.
One Robe tickets are $25.
A full schedule, with a link to tickets, is at https://themyrnaloy.com, or visit 15 N. Ewing, or call 443-0287.
(The Myrna Loy celebration coincides with the Last Chance Community Pow Wow, now in its 22nd year, which begins Oct. 1 at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds. See details in this week’s Around Town.)