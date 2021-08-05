Lower Holter Reservoir to reopen Friday

Lower Holter Reservoir will reopen to recreational boating and other uses at 8 p.m. Friday, state officials said.

The reservoir, from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam, was closed Wednesday by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to all public occupation and recreation due to firefighting aircraft needing to safely fill from the reservoir.

The firefighting planes are being re-assigned to fire operations elsewhere, and the closure is no longer needed, FWP officials said Thursday.

However, the fires in the area and across other western states are a rapidly changing situation however, and recreationalists should be aware that this or other closures could be ordered again in the future with short notice.

Any updates will be posted as they occur on the Montana FWP Region 4 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MontanaFWP.R4

Questions can also be directed to the FWP Region 4 office at 406-454-5840

