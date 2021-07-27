 Skip to main content
Lower Holter Reservoir could close to aid firefighting efforts
A super scooper airplane skims water on Holter Reservoir in 2017 before making a return flight to the Alice Creek fire burning northeast of Lincoln.

 BROCK LONG

The lower end of Holter Reservoir might be closed this week to allow firefighting resources access to the water, the state announced Tuesday.

The fire resources are ordered to support efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire, southeast of Cascade, officials said.

If a closure is implemented, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be contacting boaters and other recreationists using the reservoir to leave immediately. Boating activities will be restricted from all private and public launch sites and boaters will not be allowed to travel on the water once the closure is initiated, officials said.

Additionally, FWP and other agencies will post closure signs at their sites around the reservoir alerting the public to the closure.

The potential closure would be in effect from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam. This closure would allow firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir. The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir would still be open to recreation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Harris Mountain Fire, which lightning started Friday, has burned more than 19,103 acres. It has prompted some evacuations.

