Lower Holter Reservoir closed due to firefighting efforts

Holter Reservoir from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam is closed to all public occupation and recreation due to firefighting aircraft, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said Wednesday.

The reservoir is needed as a source of water for fire suppression efforts and allows firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir, officials said.

The closure prohibits floating, swimming, wading and boating.

The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir will still be open to recreation.

More information was not immediately available.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said during a briefing on fires with state fire management officials that as of Tuesday morning, there were 24 large fire incidents in Montana.

Since Jan. 1, there have been over 1,800 fire starts in Montana burning around 482,000 acres, with over 260,000 acres burned since last Monday due to new fire starts and growth of existing fires.

