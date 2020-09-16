Low-level detainees cannot be strip searched without suspicion, Montana high court rules

Of the 96 plaintiffs who were strip searched at the county jail, 92 were placed in the general population and four were not. In December 2019, McMahon dismissed the claims of those 92 plaintiffs, ruling that the strip search policy did not violate the Montana Constitution or state law for those who were placed in the general population.

Authored by Justice Ingrid Gustafson, the opinion issued by the Supreme Court agreed that the detention center’s strip search policy does not violate the Montana Constitution but ruled that it does violate state law. According to Montana statutes, “A person arrested or detained for a traffic offense or an offense that is not a felony may not be subjected to a strip search or a body cavity search by a peace officer or law enforcement employee unless there is reasonable suspicion to believe the person is concealing a weapon, contraband or evidence of the commission of a crime.”