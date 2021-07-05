Loss of leg throws Helena car wash worker a 'curve ball'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, he talked about his injury as he sat on the patio of his mom’s home in Boulder. His mother, Marilyn, sat to his side.

“It is what it is,” she said. “You always have to remember that in the blink of an eye your life can change forever.”

“Not for me,” Levi Gadaire shot back. “I plan on moving forward.”

It wasn’t always that way for Gadaire, he said, noting he spent much of his life in the corrections system. He said he has been in several prerelease programs and been through every “drug treatment known to man." But his mom was getting older and he said he wants to be around to help her out.

“I looked deep inside and said I need to be good on parole,” Gadaire said. “My mom is 65. I need to get my crap together and then ‘Boom!' God throws me a curve ball."

He mentioned later that he has kids who “I don’t even know; I needed to get my head out of my butt.”

Gadaire plans to return to Woody’s, where maybe he can work in the booth or chat with customers, until he graduates from college. His goal is to get his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Colorado Tech University. He said customers there have been generous to him in the past with tips.