Loretta Lynn bus sighting in 1977 sparked buzz in Helena

Obit Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. 

Was the Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn ever in Helena?

Well, maybe. At least her bus was.

The local history website "Helena as She Was" posted on Facebook a Feb. 11, 1977, Independent Record story that states: “Loretta Lynn Band buzzes through town.”

“Excitement was short-lived Wednesday morning after word slipped along the grape vine that country-western singer Loretta Lynn was in Helena,” the newspaper wrote. “If she was here, no one saw her.”

Lynn, 90, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

The 1977 story says a bus with a “Loretta Lynn and the Coalminers” sign stopped at the Red Roof Inn in Helena and six passengers had breakfast. But Lynn was not among them, Red Roof owner Reg Brewer told the IR. The bus was en route from Canada to Missoula.

“They just drove up, had breakfast and left,” Brewer said. “She (Lynn) didn’t come in. If she was here, she stayed on the bus.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

