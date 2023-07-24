The 62nd annual Last Chance Stampede and Fair gets underway this week at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, starting late Wednesday afternoon and running through late Saturday night.

“We’re ahead of schedule and everything is looking good,” fairgrounds manager Kevin Tenney said Monday.

He said it was the largest community event in Helena and is expecting to sell 50,000 tickets for the concerts and rodeo held at 98 W. Custer Ave.

The fair features more than two-dozen concessionaires, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo, 4-H events and competitions, rides and games by North Star Amusements Carnival. It opens 5 p.m. Wednesday. All pre-sale prices for the rodeo and concerts end 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The first concert is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cool Alley Main Arena features rapper and singer Nelly.

Friday’s concert, at 9:30 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall, features Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band and Saturday’s show, also at 9:30 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall, features Diamond Rio.

Pre-sale tickets for Nelly are $60 or $65 after pre-sale. Pre-sale for Broadway's Rock of Ages Band are $25 and $28 after pre-sale, and $38 for Diamond Rio or $43 after pre-sale.

The Last Chance Stampede Rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Pre-sale tickets for Thursday, which end 4 p.m. Wednesday, are $21 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

After pre-sale the tickets are $23 for adults and remain $5 for children.

Pre-sale tickets for Friday and Saturday, which also end 4 p.m. Wednesday, are $24. After pre-sale, tickets are $26.

Fair hours are 5-11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission to the fairgrounds is free, but there is admission price for the rodeo, concert and tickets are needed for the carnival ride.

Tenney urges people to buy their tickets through LCCfairgrounds.com, saying that ticket re-sellers in most cases have greatly higher ticket prices.

The fair is also the biggest event of the year for the Lewis and Clark County 4-H.

Emily Scruggs, 4-H youth and development extension agent for Lewis and Clark County, said it there are 272 4H members participating, which she believed was the most number of entries ever.

They have already had shows at the fair and are getting ready for a busy week. It’s Scruggs first year.

“I am really excited about the fair, the kids are excited,” she said, noting it is not only 4-H kids showing their livestock, but it is also sewing, food and nutrition and other talents.

“I think the fair is what everybody looks forward to and prepares for during the 4-H year,” Scruggs said. “It’s just really fun.”

She said many of the families will camp on the fairgrounds and the children will get up as early as 5 a.m. to prepare their livestock animals.

Military Appreciation Night is Thursday, the Man Up Crusade is Friday and 4-H Appreciation Night is Saturday.

