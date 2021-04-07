Longtime US Judge Charles Lovell is leaving his Helena bench

After 36 years of service in the District of Montana, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Charles C. Lovell is leaving his Helena bench.

Lovell, 91, has assumed inactive senior status, which means he will keep his title but relinquish his pending caseload and no longer maintain a chambers in the Helena Division.

"Judge Lovell is an institution in the District of Montana, and his absence will be felt throughout the federal court family," a press release from the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana says. "The judges and staff of the District of Montana deeply appreciate Judge Lovell’s contribution to the administration of justice in Montana."

Lovell stepped down as an active judge at age 70 on June 14, 2000, but continued to handle about half of his usual caseload in the Helena Division as a senior judge, the Associated Press reported. He cited health reasons for his decision in a letter to President Bill Clinton at the time, the story says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lovell was not available for an interview Wednesday.

According to the press release from the court, Lovell was nominated by President Ronald Reagan on March 27, 1985, to a new judge seat. He was confirmed by the Senate on April 3, 1985, and received his commission on April 4, 1985.