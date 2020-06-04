Longtime Montana Historical Society employee to replace retiring director

Longtime Montana Historical Society employee Molly Kruckenberg will replace outgoing Director Bruce Whittenberg when he retires from the role Oct. 1.
Kruckenberg, who will become the organization's first female director in 155 years, has worked at MHS for the last 21 years and is currently the director of its research center. Whittenberg has been the director for nine years and will remain in a limited role through the end of 2020 to help with the transition.
“Bruce, bless his heart, is making it easy for all of us,” MHS Board of Trustees President Kent Kleinkopf said in a press release Thursday. “Molly has been in a leadership role for many years, and not just in her area of expertise. She quietly inspires people, and her breadth and knowledge of the Montana Historical Society is extensive.
“Then to have Bruce volunteer to stay on as a mentor, and to help out in other ways, shows his commitment not just to the new Montana Heritage Center project, but to the historical society as a whole.”
Kruckenberg holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh.
“This is an exciting time for our institution as we approach construction of the Montana Heritage Center,” Kruckenberg said. “As the new director of the Montana Historical Society, I will ensure that all Montanans have the opportunity to learn from, interact with, and enjoy our history. Our staff is amazing, their work is exceptional, and I look forward to the opportunities and challenges that come with the position.”
Whittenberg is a former publisher for The Billings Gazette, the Independent Record and Iowa’s Quad City Times. He plans to remain in Helena and is looking forward to fishing, hiking and enjoying local microbrews.
“Believe it or not, the MHS is a whole lot less about the director than it is about the highly skilled and passionate people who make the director look good,” Whittenberg said. “I could not be more proud to have had the opportunity to be on this team. Under Molly’s leadership, it will only get better.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.