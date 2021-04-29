Longtime Lewis and Clark County public health official steps down

While some social media users and bloggers have circulated a much more damning account of the incident written by someone claiming to be a victim, neither Helena Police Chief Steven Hagen nor the manager of Super 1 Foods on duty during the incident knows where it came from.

"If the narrative you are referring to is the one that is posted on Facebook, I don’t know who wrote that," Hagen said in an email. "Facebook was the first time I saw it."

The individual who provided a copy of the note to the Independent Record declined to answer questions about its origin and validity.

Still, Merchant said the incident had nothing to do with his decision to leave.

After leading Lewis and Clark County to the highest vaccination rate in the state and one of the highest in the country as well as becoming one of the most important voices on the state's COVID-19 task force, Merchant is calling it quits.

"My family and friends have been very supportive of my decision," he said. "I'm grateful for this opportunity. I'm 49 years old and I have an opportunity now to go out and start a new thing."

Hunthausen called Merchant the expert the county turned to during this unprecedented crisis.