Longtime employee named president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Helena resident Collette Hanson, who has worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana for 35 years, was named president of the organization Thursday.
“I am humbled by this opportunity to continue serving our members and our employees in this next chapter,” Hanson said in a press release. “Over the course of 35 years, the one constant has always been change. I have been fortunate to be a part of many successful teams at BCBSMT. What has always stood out is our commitment to our members, providers, communities and employees.”
Hanson is replacing Dr. Monica Berner, who after serving two years as president was late last year promoted to chief clinical officer for Health Care Service Corporation's five states: Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Hanson is a third-generation Montanan who started her career as an entry level claims examiner and worked her way up to several leadership roles. Most recently, she was the divisional vice president of sales and account management.
Hanson is now responsible for developing and executing strategies to accelerate local market growth and achieve membership and financial targets. Hanson will oversee all plan operations, including sales and account management, government and public relations, provider network management, and medical management.
Born and raised in the Helena area, Hanson is a native Montanan and one of 13 siblings, including a twin sister. She and her husband, Harry, have two children: Alex, 20, and Regan, 16. She enjoys tennis and spending time at her family cabin. Hanson has served on the board of directors for Florence Crittenton Home in Helena for six years and is the immediate past president of the board. She also is on the board of the Great Falls Development Authority.
“Collette is one of the most experienced and well-respected people in the industry in Montana,” said Jeff Tikkanen, senior vice president of HCSC markets. “Collette’s decades of experience and deep familiarity with the Montana market will be instrumental in leading BCBSMT to meet and exceed the needs of our current and future members.”
With nearly 300,000 members and 600 employees, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is the state's largest health insurer. The organization is based in Helena and has a call center in Great Falls and five regional offices in Billings, Missoula, Bozeman, Great Falls and Kalispell.