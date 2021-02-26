Longer hours begin Monday for county MVD

New extended hours for the Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicle Department in the City-County building kick into gear Monday.

The new hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 316 N. Park Ave. The change was approved by the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners at the request of the county Treasurer/Clerk and Recorders office.

The previous hours were 7:30 am to 5 p.m.

The added hours will allow for more title appointments and extend the hours of the renewal line to shortly after 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., officials said. The renewal line is available to renew a vehicle registration, receive a temporary registration permit, to process title work for one Montana vehicle purchased from an individual and to schedule an appointment (if available).

State code requires the commissioners, with the cooperation of each separately elected county official, to establish hours for all county offices.

Title appointments can be scheduled online for recently purchased vehicles at https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/LCCAUQS/services. Scheduling by phone is available at 406-447-8328.