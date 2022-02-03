Log Gulch Campground closed this summer due to staffing, but day use allowed

Overnight camping at the Log Gulch Campground at Holter Lake will be closed this summer due to staffing shortages, Bureau of Land Management officials said. The day-use area of Log Gulch, as well as the other Holter Lake recreation sites, will remain open.

Log Gulch, at 2205 Beartooth Road in Wolf Creek, is a 70-site campground on Holter Lake operated by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It’s about 45 miles north of Helena and 60 miles south of Great Falls, along the Missouri River.

The BLM said campers who already had reservations at Log Gulch for this summer season have been informed of the closure and their deposits have been refunded.

Katie Stevens, district manager for western Montana BLM, said Log Gulch is one of six camping areas at Holter and Hauser lakes with a combined 220 sites, so taking away 70 sites is a “meaningful portion.”

She said Log Gulch needs about eight staff and 20 volunteer camp hosts to operate. There are now about eight vacancies. She said even if they were able to get staff hired before the start of season, it may be difficult to train them in time, and she was not confident they could get Log Gulch open.

Stevens said BLM has heard from people who use the campsite.

“We know they are very concerned,” Stevens said.

She said the docks will be in place, and there will be lake access.

“We don’t take doing this lightly,” Stevens said, adding BLM wants to be able to support the public and recreational use.

“But we do want to be realistic about what we are able to provide, and give a safe experience,” she said, adding they thought it was wise to make a decision now.

Stevens said there were also other issues, such as some people not paying the fees for using sites.

"When they do not pay fees it limits our ability to hire staff," she said, adding they may institute an electronic system for bookings.

Mike Borgreen, acting field manager for BLM Butte field office, said officials thought it was best to help the public with summer planning. He said they didn’t want people to make plans to camp at Log Gulch and then be told campers could not be accommodated.

The camping season usually stretches from May until October, officials said.

Joe Perry, a farmer and a longtime user of Log Gulch, was disappointed in the news.

“It’s one of the premium destinations in this area and it’s full all the time,” Perry, a founding member of the Montana Sportsmen Alliance, said. “If you drive in on a Friday or Saturday morning, you might as well kiss it goodbye.”

He said he was worried that there would still be dispersed camping with no staff to supervise it.

State Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, said he was contacted by Perry and told about the cuts in overnight camping. He said Wednesday it was his hope that once word got out to the public that people might call in and volunteer to help at Holter Lake.

"This will decimate summer for folks who come up and enjoy Holter Lake," he said. "It will really impact what a lot of people do for summer vacations."

Jacobson, who said he fishes Holter in the summer and fall, said one possibility was to approach Montana's U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester and ask them to intervene. He said he might approach Tracy Stone Manning, who was recently sworn in as BLM director and at one time served as then-Gov. Steve Bullock's chief of staff.

The area offers views of the Sleeping Giant Wilderness Study Area. Gates of the Mountains Historic Site is in close proximity to the campground, which is accessible via watercraft. It also has outdoor opportunities such as fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing, hiking, boating and water skiing. There is also a beach with an enclosed swimming area.

The campground has gravel parking pads that accommodate RVs, camper trailers and tents, the BLM states on its website. There is a seven-day stay limit. All but two of the campsites can accommodate RV or tent camping (or a combination of both); two campsites are tent-only sites.

Log Gulch has a concrete boat launch with a courtesy dock, as well as day-use and overnight dock slips for those camping in the campground, the BLM states on its website. There is access to public land. The campground is adjacent to the Missouri River, which was also the historical travel corridor for The Lewis and Clark Trail.

The campground was closed temporarily in August while the Harris Mountain wildfire burned nearby in Cascade. Firefighting super scooper planes were getting water from Holter Lake and the closure was necessary so airplane crews could safely maneuver without potentially causing collisions with recreationists on the lake.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

