Locals help clean up abandoned transient camp in Helena

About 20 people including representatives of several government agencies banded together Tuesday to clean up an abandoned transient camp across from Dump Gulch Trailhead in southwest Helena.

According to Helena Police Department Chief Steve Hagen, several HPD officers and other city workers, along with representatives of the Bureau of Land Management, were among those participating in the event. No one individual would own up to organizing the cleanup, each preferring to call it a community effort.

The abandoned homeless camp was located across Grizzly Gulch Road from the Dump Gulch Trailhead on private property owned by Lee and Patti Scott. HPD Lt. Jayson Zander said he worked with the Scott family to have everyone out to help with cleanup.

"Transients were up there and they just left a big mess," Zander said. "We were up there last week and it was completely abandoned. Really this was organized in just a few days as we started on Friday."

Landowner Patti Scott said she was amazed by the help from the community. She had planned to ask the city to drop off a dumpster and get her husband to bring out a backhoe and clean up the mess like they have in the past.

"We cleaned out another encampment up here about 10 years ago," Patti said. "But this year has been the worst by far when it comes to the trash left behind."

Patti and her husband have owned the property along Wakina Sky since the mid-1980s, and they are happy to open up the area to public use like hiking and biking.

"Really 99% of the people that use our property for recreation are great people," Patti said.

According to Patti, the space unfortunately has a history of misuse. Dump Gulch was once a literal dump, which is how it got its name. After they purchased the property, Patti and Lee pulled at least 13 rusted out car bodies off the property. Since then, each year often brings homeless encampments and trash left behind.

This year, a dump trailer brought out by the city was nearly filled up with trash after an hour. Everything from destroyed tents to old mattresses filled up the trailer. There were also several shopping carts from local grocery markets pulled from the woods.

"People have called us and expressed some concerns about this space in particular," Zander said. "We've done this several times before, but I think a lot of people just use this trailhead and word gets out a bit on how bad it is."

For Patti, it was incredible that this kind of organized support showed up to help her clean up this space.

"I just want the people thanked that did this," Patti said. "This is just amazing."

