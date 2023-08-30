Nearly 100 Helenans met at Lewis and Clark County Library Wednesday to kick off a series of lectures regarding the rise in unsheltered people across the country, and particularly in the Queen City.

Helena's Plymouth Church, in conjunction with United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, the Montana Jewish Project, Good Samaritan and the Helena United Methodist Churches, organized the five-part series, with the remaining four scheduled every Wednesday at a different location and each boasting a unique topic.

In addition to local experts, the series will draw from “Rough Sleepers,” a book by Pulitzer-prize winning author Tracy Kidder, and attendees are encouraged to read the book.

Wednesday's lecture at the library included a historical overview of the unsheltered crisis from a policy standpoint by Carroll College professor Pat Christian.

"The fact that we have so many unsheltered people today is a product of political and economic systems and the outcome of deeply held values and assumptions," Christian said.

She said the reasons often given for why people are without permanent shelter include mental illness, addiction, poverty, poor choices, laziness and criminal backgrounds.

"Research suggests that the greatest correlation with high rates of homelessness, however, is high housing prices and lack of available housing," she said. "People with mental illness and addiction are everywhere in the United States, but homelessness is concentrated in places where housing is in short supply and demand is high."

She said in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, homelessness was not nearly as large of a concern in the country, and the publicly funded poor houses, flop houses and boarding houses created a wide variety of housing options.

As the Great Depression set in and the unsheltered population rose, the federal government stepped in, creating a number of assistance programs.

One such program was the National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933, which Christian said allowed the public works administration to use federal funds for slum clearance and the construction of low-cost housing.

"Close to 40,000 housing units were built in 1933 alone," she said.

Then came World War II, which brought well-paying, often unionized jobs to young people, fueling the Baby Boom and an explosion of suburban America, which brought about another housing shortage.

"So the Housing Act of 1949 created urban renewal programs, which often ended up destroying more housing than was built to replace it, and we have examples of urban renewal in Helena that we can see every day as we navigate our way around the city," Christian said.

Six years after the Fair Housing Act of 1968, President Richard Nixon declared a moratorium on housing spending and policy shifted toward the voucher system. That system continues today.

"But when housing supply is low, for example here in Helena, families with vouchers often never find an apartment they can rent within the allotted time period, typically one year," she said.

The modern rise in homelessness began in the 1980s with a steep increase, due in part to a lack of services for returning military veterans, the rise of crack cocaine, the AIDS epidemic and cuts in funding for housing.

"So we can think of this as a supply and demand problem," Christian said. "At a time when demand or need of low-income housing, the supply was not just not keeping up, it was actually shrinking."

During the recession of the '80s, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's budget was slashed by more than 40% and President Ronald Reagan cut supplemental security income while raising the bar for Social Security disability payments.

"Housing assistance and subsidized housing were hard hit," she said.

Christian said modern housing policies focus on support for home ownership through tax incentives, mortgage provisions and regulations that make building rental housing challenging.

"Zoning regulations have been cited over and over as a major block on the creation of affordable housing, including here in Montana," she said. "Even environmental regulations make it harder to build housing, especially multi-unit housing."

While the picture Christian painted was bleak, she said she does see "hope in a few areas."

One being the increased awareness of the problem and desire to do something about it.

She noted though that with an increase in the problem and awareness of the problem, frustrated communities tend to skew toward punitive measures and cautioned against "making poverty a crime."

She also pointed to ideas floated around the state Legislature during the previous session, including loosening of zoning regulations.

The lecture concluded with a question and answer session.

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Community Impact Coordinator Jeff Buscher fielded a fair amount of the Helena-specific questions.

In response to audience members, Buscher said the local United Way is currently gathering data on vacation rentals in the Helena area for a report due in October. He said while the short-term rental market does have an affect on homelessness, the organization is not sure it is a large affect.

One person in the audience said she regularly donates to God's Love, the only shelter in Helena and one with a high barrier for entry, and asked if her donations could be better spent elsewhere.

"I don't want to see God's Love disappear, but are we supporting the right answer to address this issue," the woman asked.

Buscher said the shelter is doing good work the best they can.

"But there comes a point when they're overcrowded," he said.

He noted the city of Helena's recent allocation of $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act, earmarked for a potential solution to the area's unsheltered crisis.

"We are working on alternatives," he said.

He also said that for such facilities to truly be successful, they need to incorporate the entire continuum of care. Clients need to be surrounded by case workers to help move those individuals along to their next steps.

"God's Love does some of this; they have PureView (Health) there," he said. "But in terms of effectiveness, I like to use the term 'toxic charity.' If we're just housing people and not assisting them, then we may be prolonging their plight. We don't want to do that. We want to help them along the way."

The lecture series continues each Wednesday through September.

On Sept. 6, the group will discuss the stories of those who are unsheltered in the Helena area. The meeting is scheduled to occur at Our Place, 631 Last Chance Gulch.

On Sept. 13, The Montana Jewish Project Temple Emanu-El, 515 Ewing St., will host the next lecture regarding what role education plays. The talk will feature Chair of Helena School Board of Trustees Siobhan Hathhorn and Rocky Mountain Development Council representative Jaymie Sheldahl.

On Sept. 20, Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway St., is scheduled to host a discussion with Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins on the local government perspective.

On Sept. 27, Plymouth Church, 400 S. Oakes St., is set to host Teresa Kelley Brewer of PureView Health Clinic who will lecture on the intersections of homelessness and mental and behavioral health issues such as drug addiction.

Each talk is scheduled for noon and a reservation is not required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. The Sept. 27 talk at Plymouth Church will provide a lunch.