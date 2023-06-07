Helena resident Cherryl Evans knew immediately who the people in the yellow T-shirts holding gardening equipment gathering in front of her neighbor's house were when she went to get something from her vehicle Wednesday morning.

About five years ago, a similar group showed up at Evans' mother's house. Her mother was about 90 years old at the time.

The group, then lead by Rocky Mountain Development Council, were there to paint her house and trim her hedges as part of the local nonprofit's Spirit of Service Day.

"I thought 'I know who those people are,'" Evans said Wednesday, five years later.

She said she "wasn't exactly young" herself and with no men in the family, the mother and daughter found it difficult to manage the property, and "it was very nice to have some help" from the Spirit of Service Day volunteers.

"They were so kind I had to come down and welcome them to the neighborhood," Evans said. "I wanted to tell them I think they're wonderful."

Evans' new friends are part of the latest crop of Helenans to revive Spirit of Service Day. The 2023 iteration, four years since the last, was organized by the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area.

Local United Way Executive Director Emily McVey said Rocky Mountain Development Council was up to about 20 houses a year by the time it stopped running the program around 2019. McVey said this year's volunteers managed to tackle honey-do lists for seven homes in the Helena area, mostly yard work and minor repairs.

RMDC said it was proud to have worked with SOS for 20 years but that staffing caused it give up this project.

The bulk of this year's volunteers were 16- to 24-year-old participants in YouthBuild Montana, a seven-month program by Career Training Institute aimed at helping local youths obtain a high school diploma equivalent and a construction certificate.

Participant Alissa Zapata said YouthBuild has given her confidence with events like Wednesday's.

"It's nice to get out and do stuff to help others," Zapata said. "We're making more friends along the way and helping a lot of people in need."

Educator Claire Horton has been with YouthBuild Montana for nine years and said that is the ultimate goal of the program.

"It's awesome to help out and also give these students the opportunity to participate in something meaningful, which is something they don't often get," Horton said.

YouthBuild volunteers Wyatt Cooper, Bradley Wolfe and Aiden Rising Sun powerwashed the exterior of Vicky Hicks' Helena home Wednesday morning.

She said she is grateful to her neighbors for lending a helping hand.

"Helena strong," Hicks said.

In addition to the three homes within Helena spruced up by YouthBuild Montana, American Chemet volunteers made repairs to two houses in East Helena; Helena Area Chamber of Commerce volunteers helped out a homeowner near the intersection of Canyon Ferry and Spokane Creek roads; and Lewis and Clark County Democratic Central Committee volunteers tackled repairs to a home near Lake Helena.

McVey said about 60 volunteers contributed a total of about 240 hours of labor Wednesday.

She thanked Spirit of Service Day sponsors and volunteers.

"A lot of support was needed to make this happen," she said.

McVey said sponsors such as Safeway, Tri-County Disposal and TDS Telecommunications provided lunches for the volunteers, recycling bins for yard waste and money to purchase materials.

McVey said the local United Way will "absolutely" be organizing Spirit of Service Day 2024.