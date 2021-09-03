Local municipalities to weigh marijuana ordinances, tax

With the implementation of recreational marijuana on the Montana horizon, the governments of both Lewis and Clark County and the city of Helena are weighing their options regarding local control and taxation.

The Montana Legislature's House Bill 701 allows counties to put to voters a local excise tax of up to 3% on marijuana products.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said in an interview Thursday that the board of county commissioners has expressed an interest in such a tax.

Baltz said the county originally explored the idea of passing a resolution to put the tax on November's ballot, but that the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office expressed concern over language within HB 701 and recommended the discussion be brought back to the commission after Jan. 1 when recreational marijuana sales go live across the Treasure State.

"In terms of process, we feel there is less risk to wait until after Jan. 1," Baltz said. "The commission has indicated to me they do want to take it up and will want to have public input."

He added that the commission will likely hold multiple public hearings on the topic ahead of passing any resolution and that the proposed pot tax could appear on the June 7 ballot.