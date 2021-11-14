Local leaders have mixed reactions to new congressional districts

Lewis and Clark County and Helena officials offered a mixed bag of comment last week on the newly proposed congressional district that puts the county in the eastern district despite Democratic efforts to place it in the west.

The 2020 Census gave Montana a second congressional district for the first time in nearly three decades. The Districting and Apportionment Commission on Friday took a final vote to submit the map to the Montana Secretary of State.

Many local elected officials expressed disappointment that Helena was in the eastern district while others said they thought the decision did a good job of dividing population equally. And many seemed happy the county would remain intact in one district.

Putting Helena in the western district was reportedly favored by Democrats, who said it would bring more competitive elections as Republican numbers grow in the state.

A primary will be held in June for the new western U.S. House district.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who ran for a U.S. Senate seat as a Democrat, said he thinks Helena will survive the challenge.

“Montana is a unique place in that I don’t think people vote blindly,” he said.

Collins said Helena can still be influential when it comes to steering policies.

“Either way, we will do fine,” Collins said. “We will have to work a little harder. I am of the strong belief that we can get over that.”

City Commissioner Emily Dean said in an email shortly before the vote that to place Lewis and Clark County and Helena in the eastern congressional district “defies common sense and is directly at odds with our community identity.”

“We work in industries unique to Western Montana, we play high school sports in the Western Conference, we view ourselves as Western Montanans,” she said.

Dean said such a move “will lack representation consistent with the issues our community faces over the next decade” if Helena is placed in the eastern district.

“Our challenges are more similar to those of Butte, not Baker,” she said.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said the map seemed to be pretty straightforward.

“It divides the population evenly and does a pretty good job,” he said.

Logan said he does not consider himself to be a particularly partisan or political person.

“I am a local politician, and in my mind, in my engagement with the community, I am nonpartisan,” he said.

“Honestly, one of the biggest difficulties we have as a state and nation is slavish devotion to party politics,” he said. “The biggest problem we have on a state and federal level, is, even though we are of diverse backgrounds, we can’t meet in the middle.”

City Commission Heather O’Loughlin, whose four-year term ends shortly, said she does not think Helena should be in the eastern district.

“During my time serving on commission, the city of Helena has faced growing housing issues, not unlike our fellow western communities of Missoula and Bozeman,” she said in an email. “Maps put forward that placed Helena in the western district better aligned with the commission's goals and would have ensured our community was kept with similar communities of interest.”

City Commissioner-elect Eric Feaver said he corresponded twice with the redistricting commission, once with the chair, and several times with one commissioner.

“Each time I argued that Helena and Lewis and Clark County do not belong in the eastern district,” he said in an email. “Not historically. Not culturally. Not geographically. Not politically.”

He said he “objected mightily” to any effort to place Helena in the western district and the rest of Lewis and Clark County in the eastern district.

“That idea would have been even worse than what the commission finally adopted,” he said. “Helena and Lewis and Clark County have a lot of need for each other to get together on any number of common agenda items. Dividing them along congressional lines would more likely divide us than unite us.”

He said he did not want the county divided into two partisan parts.

“I doubt being in the eastern district will turn Helena red in the immediate future if ever ... but it might provoke a greater (Republican Party) lean to the rest of our county.”

He said it could take a couple of elections to see.

City Commissioner-elect Melinda Reed declined to comment on this story. Attempts to reach City Commissioner Andres Haladay were unsuccessful.

Lewis and Clark County commissioners offered comment as well. They had opposed a proposal that would have plopped Helena in the west district and the rest of the county in the east.

“Since most of the people who live in the Helena Valley, work in the City of Helena, we cannot imagine the logic that would prevent thousands of our Lewis and Clark County residents from voting in a Congressional district where they spend half of their waking hours,” they wrote in a Nov. 2 letter to the commission.

County Commission Chair Andy Hunthausen said a great majority of the east seems more Republican than Democrat, adding the western district seems more balanced.

He said he would have liked to have seen Lewis and Clark County in the western district, "but we have to take what we have and make the best of it."

"I'm happy the county was not split," he said.

He said a lot of what the commissioners do is outside the scope of the congressional district.

County Commissioner Jim McCormick said it was his feeling the eastern district is OK and meets the statutory requirement to be as equal as practical.

He said although the map looks disproportionate, with the eastern district looking larger, the population in the western district is larger. The state website notes that each congressional member will represent about 542,000 people.

“The work of the commission has to be tough,” McCormick said. “At the end of the day I think the commission did the right thing.”

He said two-thirds of Montana’s population is in nine counties and since World War II there has been a constant migration from eastern part of the state to the west.

He thinks the trend will continue.

“If we look at it in another 20-30 years, the picture will be even more different,” he said.

County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said he too was concerned about breaking Helena from the rest of Lewis and Clark County.

“It seems to me counties need to be kept together,” he said. He noted Jefferson and Broadwater counties, which have ties to Lewis and Clark County, are also part of the eastern district.

“I think it was a real positive thing” he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

