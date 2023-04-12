Two Helena-area landmarks are among the 29 historical preservation projects statewide to share $222,460 in grants from The Foundation for Montana History.

The 1872 Unionville Schoolhouse will receive $5,000 for structural stabilization repair, and the Little Red School House will get $6,500 for foundation repair.

Representatives of both structures praised the infusion of funds, saying the money would be put to good use to help save the two historic buildings.

“Getting that grant is almost life-changing for the school,” said David Wolstein, curator for the Little Red School House at 1635 Sierra Road E. in Helena.

The funds will be used to help replace the foundation under the kitchen annex, according to the grant. This work will ensure the schoolhouse remains a community gathering point for years.

“We have been putting this project off, and it has come to fruition,” Wolstein said, adding work will begin next week. Power Townsend is donating an excavator, and Arco builders will do the work.

Wolstein said a nonprofit, the Little Red Schoolhouse Inc., started in about 1980 to save the building.

“Heck, it’s 40 years later; we are still going strong,” he said, adding there is always a project to help the old school.

“The next thing will be the roof,” he said.

Pam Attardo, heritage preservation officer for the city/county heritage tourism council, said they were thrilled to get the money from the foundation and noted the Unionville Schoolhouse got a $4,000 grant in 2014.

She said they were able to return the building to its original color.

Attardo said the funds will be used to help reinforce the building. She said industrial windows were installed in the 1950s, causing the wall to bow outward, prompting the structure to be in danger of collapsing. She also noted the rafters are undersized.

She said the Unionville community has made a $42,000 in-kind match, which includes time, goods, services and equipment.

“The building means a lot to them,” she said, adding it is used as a community center.

Attardo, who said she plans to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county, said the project will repair the northwest wall of the school, including three large steel-paned windows covering 75% of the wall.

The application to the Foundation for Montana History notes the bowing has worsened in the past two years, and the wall is now separating from the floor due to the weight of the large windows, which were installed without a header.

“The bowing has worsened in the past two years and the wall is now separating from the floor,” it states.

"Volunteers recently discovered that the rafters and rafter ties are not properly supported, which could result in the roof's collapse, especially with the bowed wall,” the application states. “The roof rafters are undersized, pieced together (and) were likely reused from a log-walled structure.”

The school served families who worked in the Whitlatch-Union Mining and Milling Co. The mine was founded in 1864 by James Whitlatch, five months after the Four Georgians’ Last Chance Gulch gold discovery.

The school welcomed children for decades until it closed in 1955. It was subsequently used for community purposes, including elections and volunteer fire department meetings. Since the 2015 roof and painting project, residents continue to treasure the historic building.

The Helena-based Foundation for Montana History, a nonprofit organization, grants up to $10,000 per project.

The grants for the statewide projects this year mark the largest amount awarded in one year since the program began in 2012, officials said. It brings the foundation’s total funding for community-based history projects to over $1.5 million to date.

“Growing our grant program is at the core of our mission,” President/CEO Charlene Porsild said Monday in an email. “The milestones reached (this year) make us more determined than ever to continue mobilizing the generosity of donors on behalf of community-based history across the state.”

Wolstein praised the support the foundation provides groups.

“We can’t say enough about that organization and what they do to maintain history,” he said.

Other projects of note include:

A new roof for the historic Libby Hotel, Libby, $10,000: This is the first step in a project to eventually restore and reopen the hotel to the public.

The Story of Us: Women Who Shaped Montana History Documentary, Bozeman, $10,000: A grant from the foundation will help The Extreme History Project produce two new episodes as part of the popular documentary series “The Story of Us,” which highlights the stories of women in Montana’s history.

$10,000: Fort Benton Community Improvement Association — Keelboat Mandan Repair. This grant will ensure the completion of the repair work on the historic Keelboat Mandan.

$5,000: Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation Interpretive Signage, Great Falls. This will help create interpretive signs at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

$20,000: Montana Heritage Commission — Saving Stonewall Hall, Virginia City. This grant will help stabilize and rehabilitate this building that served as Montana’s original territorial capitol building from 1865-1875.

Montana Technological University — The Geological Story of the Corps of Discovery in Montana. An $8,500 grant will fund pre-production of Montana Technological University’s film project that will look at geological discoveries made on Lewis and Clark’s Expedition.

The Montana Dinosaur Center — Fossil Collection Support Jackets, Bynum: A $9,400 grant will help hire interns and purchase materials to build custom support jackets to safely store dinosaur fossils long term.

Town of Cascade — National Register Application for Hillside Cemetery. A $2,000 grant will enable Cascade to prepare a nomination for the Hillside Cemetery to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Virginia City Preservation Alliance — Robber’s Roost Structural Stabilization and Archeological Investigation, Virginia City: A $7,650 grant will build on a 2021 grant to do a site assessment of historic Robber’s Roost cabin in Virginia City. This will help the Virginia City Preservation Alliance stabilize the building’s foundation and balcony.

Yellowstone Bighorn Research Association — Restoration and Preservation of the 1936 Darton Cabin, Red Lodge, $9,500.

Railroad Passenger Car Restoration, Harlowton, $10,000: This will help the Harlowton City County Preservation Committee restore the roof of a historic Milwaukee Railroad passenger car.