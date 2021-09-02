Local health care system nears tipping point in latest COVID surge

The severity of COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County has increased since the first wave of infections and multiple people have died this week from the disease.

St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher confirmed Thursday that "several people passed due to complications related to COVID-19 this week." Gallagher did not provide an exact number.

Additionally, she said "anecdotally, we are seeing sicker patients."

"It's a reminder to the community that we are very much still in this pandemic," Gallagher said. "These are people, not statistics. These are lives, local lives."

Local health care personnel have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks over the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

More than 500 St. Peter's personnel signed their names to a social media post Wednesday pleading with the community to get vaccinated.