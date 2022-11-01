Local group pressures Lewis and Clark County for passenger rail commitment

A local advocacy group renewed calls for Lewis and Clark County Commissioners to get on board with the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority's effort to restore long-distance passenger rail service on Amtrak's North Coast Hiawatha line through Helena.

Members of Sleeping Giant Citizens Council, the tri-county area chapter of the Northern Plains Resource Council, petitioned the commission to commit to joining the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA), a move the county has put off for years over a number of concerns.

The group spoke out during the commission's Thursday meeting and held a rally outside of the City-County Building.

Sleeping Giant Citizens Council member Paul Pacini presented a petition containing the signatures of 670 people who support the re-establishment of passenger rail service through Lewis and Clark County, 538 of who are county residents and 114 of who reside in neighboring counties and "would like to travel to Helena and probably spend money," he said.

"We're here today to sincerely ask our county commission to pass a resolution to join the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority and to be a partner in shaping our future," Pacini said.

Despite pleas from authority members, including an in-person appeal from authority chairman and Missoula County Commissioner David Strohmaier, for the local county government to commit to the authority and join the 19 other Montana counties to do so, they have delayed passing any such resolution.

The commissioners have cited the potential for a local tax assessment as voted on by the entire authority as opposed to being put to a county-by-county vote and the lack of a clearly defined withdrawal policy within state statute pertaining to rail authorities as reasons for delaying the county's entrance.

BSPRA representative and fellow Sleeping Giant Citizens Council member Gregory Thomas informed the county commissioners Thursday that no state or local taxes support any long-distance passenger rail services provided by Amtrak anywhere in the United States, "and this has never been done at any time during the history of Amtrak service."

Long-distance routes, defined as routes greater than 750 miles in length by the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act passed by Congress in 2008, are supported largely by federal grant money and less so by Amtrak ticket revenue.

Any costs to local municipalities along such routes is typically found in building or renovating train stations and associated facilities.

In an email to Pacini, which he shared with the commission, Amtrak Government Affairs Manager Chase Kitchen said "(i)n fact, when Congress most recently addressed the issue with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill last year, it included additional provisions clarifying and strengthening Amtrak's required support for long distance routes, mandating that Amtrak continue to offer the long distance services because Congress recognized the important role passenger rail plays in our communities, particularly when connecting rural communities to the national transportation system."

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe thanked the council members for the information.

"I really appreciate the assurance that in other places there is not a cost to local government other than for a facility like a depot," Rolfe said. "That really relieves some questions that I have. I think that it's really important that with the terrible inflation we're seeing right now, that county government be very cautious how it spends the money (taxpayers) work very hard for."

Sleeping Giant Citizens Council member Savanna Barrett noted during public comment that "in a genuine effort to appease this commission, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority passed two resolutions granting the commission's request for both the voting and withdrawal procedures."

Eighteen Sleeping Giant Citizens Council members, local business owners and residents provided public comment during the meeting in support of the authority.

Downtown Helena Inc. Operations Director Jordan Conley shared the nonprofit business membership organization's support for passenger rail.

"We stand fully in favor of the passenger rail, which would facilitate travel to and between our communities, something that is greatly needed," Conley said. "Downtown Helena would view the passenger rail as a strong investment in our community and local economy."

Lewis and Clark County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick said he is not opposed to joining the authority.

"There's a lot of work to be done, and that's why we authorized $20,000 toward the work of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority," McCormick said, referencing two separate $10,000 allocations in consecutive county budgets to fund a feasibility study being conducted by the authority. "I'm looking forward to seeing the results of that feasibility study."

He said he is hoping the study will answer questions he still has regarding how passenger rail will fit into existing freight rail operations on the line, issues with positive train control systems designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, and the effort it would take to bring existing rail stations like the one in Helena's Sixth Ward up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

"Those are the answers that we are looking for," McCormick said. "I have not said 'no' to rail. I'm looking for answers."