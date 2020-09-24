Local governments partner with Helena YMCA on distance learning child care

"Our goal through the pandemic is to continue to offer services," Baltz said. "Being able to have proper staffing was part of the conversation that led us here. It certainly assists the employees, but it also allows us to have some certainty with staffing."

The city government's Human Resource Specialist Sheri Hall said the county initiated the discussions and brought the city in.

"The city and county, we care about our employees and not just while they're at work," Hall said. "This shows a high level of commitment from our local governments to our employees."

Both Hall and Everson said no cap on spending was set for this project, but if the need persists, that conversation will have to occur.

Everson also said the county does not intend to continue the project beyond the pandemic.

"When the demand isn't there anymore or the county needs the fairgrounds back, we'll re-assess," she said. "I think the real trigger will be a return to five days of in-school learning."

The state government redirected $50 million of CARES Act funding into a grant program aimed at propping up child care services across Montana in mid-August.