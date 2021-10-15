Local forest supervisor returns from national fire post

“The conditions we have are because of climate change, and the impacts on particularly heavy fuels in our forests … are there and they are real and we are seeing it play out,” Avey said.

Avey called for more fuels treatment, such as what officials have been doing around Helena.

He said the Forest Service has a 10-year strategy that’s been accepted by administration and congress that will be coming into play. He said it is a plan for managing resilient forests.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s really our path ahead,” Avey said. “We have to get ahead of this and we have to treat fuels in the right place, the right measure at the right time … which means more prescribed fire. … Without doing that we will be in this increasingly destructive and untenable cycle."

He said fuel treatment done over time works and noted that in South Lake Tahoe it helped firefighters take a stand and protect the community.

Avey warned against a “drumbeat of pseudoscience” from people claiming to be academics who say that forest thinning doesn’t work. He said they are being taken to task by the larger academia community, including one expert who called their claims “self-serving garbage.”