Local forest supervisor returns from national fire post

Bill Avey is back home after what he said was a “long and arduous summer across the West.”
Avey, forest supervisor for the 2.8-million acre Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, served for four months as the national director of fire and aviation management for the U.S. Forest Service, noting he worked a lot of days in excess of 15 hours.
“I was pretty active,” he told members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents who met early Thursday. “It was fascinating. It was really a good experience, a positive experience and very educational.”
Avey shared a “big take-away” from his June to October stint.
“Our current situation across the country, across all jurisdictions, is simply not ecologically, politically or socially sustainable,” he said.
Avey said nearly $4 billion will be spent this year on fire suppression activities nationwide, and that is just the U.S. Forest Service's cost. He said that doesn’t include the Department of Interior agencies nor the states, which he said get 75% of their costs reimbursed by the federal government.
He also said it doesn’t explain the impacts to communities, such as Greenville, California, which was destroyed by fire in August. He noted there were 6,000 people working on that blaze.
“The conditions we have are because of climate change, and the impacts on particularly heavy fuels in our forests … are there and they are real and we are seeing it play out,” Avey said.
Avey called for more fuels treatment, such as what officials have been doing around Helena.
He said the Forest Service has a 10-year strategy that’s been accepted by administration and congress that will be coming into play. He said it is a plan for managing resilient forests.
“That’s really our path ahead,” Avey said. “We have to get ahead of this and we have to treat fuels in the right place, the right measure at the right time … which means more prescribed fire. … Without doing that we will be in this increasingly destructive and untenable cycle."
He said fuel treatment done over time works and noted that in South Lake Tahoe it helped firefighters take a stand and protect the community.
Avey warned against a “drumbeat of pseudoscience” from people claiming to be academics who say that forest thinning doesn’t work. He said they are being taken to task by the larger academia community, including one expert who called their claims “self-serving garbage.”
“Fuels management is the path ahead to get out of this increasingly destructive and vicious cycle we are in,” Avey said.
He noted a three-pronged approach of appropriate response, resilient forest conditions and communities learning to live with fire.
Avey said the reality is that Helena is in a forest landscape and people need to learn how to live with it. He said about 20 million acres of forest land in the West needed to be treated in the next 10 years. He said 31 million acres needs to be treated in other jurisdictions.
“It’s not just a Forest Service problem, we are not the nation’s fire department. It is all of our problem. It is every jurisdiction's problem.”
Jim Smith, Hometown Helena moderator, said he was impressed with the role that Avey recently played.
“Right here, out of little old Helena, Montana, we are producing competent, professional, national leadership,” he said.
Avey thanked Smith for the compliment.
“I just did my duty,” he said.
Avey also said a new forest plan for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be signed in the next couple of weeks. He said it involved nearly 50 public meetings in 17 counties the forest spans, over past five years. He said he believes it is a very good forest plan that "will help us move ahead for the next 15-30 years for the management of your national forest."
