Local candidates file final campaign finance reports before election

Lewis and Clark County political candidates have spent nearly $70,000 since June's primary election in an effort to attract the attention of local voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The Lewis and Clark County attorney race has seen the most spending.

The campaigns of Kevin Downs and Dan Guzynski, both vying for the position of top lawyer in the county, spent $11,585 and $17,349, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Downs spent about $4,000 on digital and radio ads in that time, while his opponent, Guzynski, spent more than $9,500 on newspaper, billboard and social media ads.

Since the primary election, Downs has received nearly $29,000 in campaign contributions. Guzynski has received about $22,000 in campaign contributions since early June.

The latest finance reports in this race, filed with the Montana commissioner of political practices on Thursday, show Downs with nearly $11,000 left in his war chest and Guzynski with about $2,300 remaining.

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners race saw the next most spending over that time frame.

Commission hopefuls Curt Dallas and Candace Payne spent $11,067 and $13,957, respectively, since the primaries.

Within the last 30 days, Dallas has spent $5,500 on ad buys with both KTVH and KXLH television stations, while Payne has spent more than $6,500 on ads airing on KTVH and $1,900 on KXLH ads.

Dallas' campaign has benefited from nearly $9,000 in contributions since June, and Payne managed to raise nearly $14,000 in that same time period, including a $10,000 push during the last 30 days.

Payne bolstered her campaign with a nearly $8,300 loan she personally gave.

The vast majority of Dallas' donations have come within the last 60 days, including a $400 contribution from the National Association of Realtors' Political Action Committee.

The latest campaign finance reports, filed Oct. 17 in this race, show Payne's campaign has about $5,700 remaining and Dallas' campaign has nearly $4,200 remaining.

The Lewis and Clark County treasurer candidates have spent considerably less than the county attorney and commissioner candidates.

Incumbent Amy Reeves has spent a total of $4,064 since the primaries, while challenger Bettijo Starr has spent about $1,611 in that time.

Reeves saw a little more than $2,100 in campaign contributions since June. Starr raised about $1,800 in that time.

Reeves is sitting on a remaining $2,836 in her campaign coffers, while Starr maintains a balance of $220.

The Lewis and Clark County sheriff's race, which featured a lopsided primary contest, is also seeing lopsided finance reports.

Incumbent Leo Dutton since June raised $13,280. Challenger John Holiday raised $200 in that same time, which he contributed himself.

While Dutton has spent a little more than $4,000 during that time, Holiday spent $194.

Dutton spent more than $2,500 on ads in the Independent Record and the Blackfoot Valley Dispatch.

Dutton's most lucrative period was from about mid-August to mid-September when his campaign saw more than $7,000 in financial and in-kind contributions, including $2,400 from Steed Industries employees and the company's owner, Josh Steed.

Both justice of the peace candidates, incumbent Michael Swingley and challenger Shawn White Wolf, noted in their candidacy registration forms that they will not spend more than $500 during the election and therefore are not required to file campaign finance reports.

All campaign finance reports filed in the state can be viewed on the Montana commissioner of political practices website via its Campaign Electronic Reporting System.

The general midterm election will be held Nov. 8.

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Office recommends sending mail-in ballots by Nov. 1 to ensure they are delivered on time.

Absentee and mail-in ballots can be returned in person to the county elections office, 316 Park Ave., room 168, or any polling place until 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Those interested can still register to vote until Nov. 7 at noon or on Election Day.

Montana voters can confirm their registration, check their voter status, track absentee ballots, locate polling places and view sample ballots at www.MyVoterPageMT.com.