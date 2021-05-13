Local authorities seek help locating missing teen

Authorities are seeking help in locating a Helena teen who has been missing for more than a week.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Jeffrey DeZort was last seen in Helena's north valley area 10 days ago. He was wearing a light-blue sweater and dark-gray sweat pants at the time.

DeZort is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes are brown. His family is very worried about him, officials said.

LCSO made a post to their Facebook page on Thursday, asking the Helena community to report any sightings or more information to the sheriff's office. If you see DeZort or know anything about his whereabouts, contact LCSO at (406) 447-8235 (option 1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.