Local artist and tribal elder paints teepee for Helena Valley family

A teepee painted by local elder and artist Louise Ogemahgeshig Fischer was constructed during a ceremony Saturday in the Helena Valley.

The lodge was essentially commissioned by Nicole and Lorenze Giacomini, owners of Jackalope Jump and Joy Meadows in the Helena Valley. Nicole said the idea came about because she wanted to do something to honor the traditions of the region. She was also intent on getting everything right, which led to her reaching out to Fischer.

"This is about joy and unity. We want to tell our story. With so many recent challenges and heated division in our nation, we must stand together on the bedrock of respect and kindness," Nicole said. "It is always about the individual. I believe we are all brothers and sisters -- equal under God."

Fischer is a member of the Anishinaabe Tribe, and runs the sweat lodge for veterans at Fort Harrison. Nicole said this initial meeting was the start of a budding friendship between the two. After meeting and speaking with Fischer, Nicole said, Fischer told her that she was meant to paint the teepee. This was something Fischer believed was communicated to her by a hawk flying overhead when she first met Nicole.