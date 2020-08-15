Local artist and tribal elder paints teepee for Helena Valley family

A teepee painted by local elder and artist Louise Ogemahgeshig Fischer was constructed during a ceremony Saturday in the Helena Valley.
The lodge was essentially commissioned by Nicole and Lorenze Giacomini, owners of Jackalope Jump and Joy Meadows in the Helena Valley. Nicole said the idea came about because she wanted to do something to honor the traditions of the region. She was also intent on getting everything right, which led to her reaching out to Fischer.
"This is about joy and unity. We want to tell our story. With so many recent challenges and heated division in our nation, we must stand together on the bedrock of respect and kindness," Nicole said. "It is always about the individual. I believe we are all brothers and sisters -- equal under God."
Fischer is a member of the Anishinaabe Tribe, and runs the sweat lodge for veterans at Fort Harrison. Nicole said this initial meeting was the start of a budding friendship between the two. After meeting and speaking with Fischer, Nicole said, Fischer told her that she was meant to paint the teepee. This was something Fischer believed was communicated to her by a hawk flying overhead when she first met Nicole.
Over the next month, Fischer would spend more than 100 hours painting a mural on the canvas that makes up the teepee. Fischer used over 60 pounds of paint on the canvas and painted the entire thing with a brush about two inches wide.
Fischer painted on the door to the lodge a medicine wheel. She said this represents the universe and human's connection to it. The lodge has the night sky and universe represented at the top. Near the bottom is the green Earth and a dark blue representing what is beneath. The yellow represents sunlight and the trees represent connecting the earth to sky spirits. The eagle is a messenger from the spirits to humans and the bear is a bringer of great medicine. Finally, the butterflies near the door to the teepee represent powerful dreams of the lodge owner, Nicole and her family.
"I wanted it to represent the universe and nature," Fischer said. "Because we are all connected with it."
When trying to figure out what to paint, Fischer said, she lit sage in a small ritual that brought the ideas to her.
The massive teepee is 24 feet wide at its base. It is constructed from 17 poles that are each 27 feet long. The lodge was constructed facing east, and Fischer said this is because the east represents the beginning of life and a new day.
The efforts to construct the teepee were led by Lakota Sioux tribe member Cary Youpee, one of the organizers of the local Last Chance Community Pow Wow. Youpee and his wife also sang a traditional song once construction was complete.
Fischer led the ceremony to bless the lodge and shared some history regarding lodges and teepee circles around Montana. She performed a traditional song and a smudging with sage for the lodge. She also had the Giacomini family offer tobacco to the spirits.
For Nicole, it was a very special day. She said her primary goal was to create a place of joy on the land where they live.
"Really, it's God's property," Nicole said. "We are just the caretakers."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.