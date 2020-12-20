Local-area authors Harpole, O’Connor publish new books

“His work appeared in a collection of Best Science Writing in 1999, and he was a finalist in 1994 and 2010 for the National Magazine Award for reporting,” wrote Lincoln.

“Regarding Willingness” can be purchased at Montana Book Company, Riverfeet Press, Amazon and Good Reads.

You can find the original edition of this book, printed on linen cover stock, direct from the publisher’s website.

“The Remarkable Cause: A Novel of James Lovell and the Crucible of the Revolution” by Helena’s Jean C. O’Connor, is published by Permuted Platinum.

The historical novel relates how James Lovell desperately tried to help the American cause of the Revolution, but alone in a cold, dark cell in the Boston Stone Jail, his dreams seemed a faint illusion.

In icy March winds, pounded by the Americans’ cannon, General Howe evacuates British troops and loyalists from Boston, amazon.com’s review states. Lovell is forced into a ship bound for Halifax, while his father and family take passage for the British stronghold in the ship’s upper berth. In jail in Halifax, James can only write letters and pray for release, hoping General George Washington will hear his appeal.