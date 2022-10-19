Livestock board pays Helena-area rancher $11K for 45 sheep killed by predators

The Montana Livestock Loss Board has approved the payment of $11,000 to a Helena-area rancher for 45 lambs and ewes killed in August, the largest number of animals destroyed at the same time by predators so far this year.

George Edwards, executive director of the board, said Wednesday that the payment was made after the USDA Wildlife Service investigated a claim made by the rancher.

He said 42 of the ewes and lambs were killed by a grizzly bear. About a week later, wolves killed three more. The payment is based on a market report for the value of the animals at time of the loss, Edwards said.

And, he said, while it was the largest number of animals killed so far this year, it was not the most expensive.

That occurred on a ranch near Dillon in which 37 rams were killed by wolves Sept. 19 and $47,000 was paid to the rancher, the board’s largest payout of the year, Edwards said. He noted that rams are worth much more than ewes.

The names of both ranchers are confidential, Edwards said. He posts news of the latest claims on the board's Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3DdUSlW.

The Montana Livestock Loss Board was established by the state Legislature in 2007 to address economic losses due to predation by wolves, grizzly bears or mountain lions and to create incentives for producers to take steps to lessen the risk of loss.

Edwards said both of the ranchers that had large losses had herders and guard dogs on-site and are pro-active in trying to stop attacks.

“There is no prevention that 100% works. You can slow it down, but you cannot stop it entirely,” he said. “That is why you have to look at this with an open mind.”

He said the losses in 2022 are running close to the losses in 2021, which, with $348,178 paid out, was a record year.

Edwards said $167,454 has been paid out so far this year, while $190,000 had been paid out by this time in 2021. But he noted that this is the time of year when predator attacks quickly increase.

“Bears are in a feeding frenzy before hibernation,” he said.

In 2021, 412 domestic animals in Montana were killed by predators. That included 217 cattle, 155 sheep, 30 goats, two horses, three guards dogs and five llamas or swine.

So far, in 2022, 204 animals have been killed. That includes 86 cattle, 114 sheep, three goats and one guard dog.

Montana pays ranchers for the damages fairly quickly after the report has been filed. Edwards said some states wait a year.

“That is one of the big benefits in our program,” he said.