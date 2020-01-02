Little Women
Loving mom, loving daughters.
In a scene that defines Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Marmee comes home on Christmas morning with a sad face. She gathers her flock of daughters at the dinner table, and solemnly explains to them that she’s just come from a home so poor there won’t be food for Christmas. Mom asks her daughters if they would be OK with giving their breakfast away.
The little women are crestfallen. They were anxious to inhale their holiday meal. There’s a touch of a pout, curling from the corners of their mouths.
But then heads nod slowly, and the mood slowly changes from one of sadness at what they are giving up to the joy of unselfishly giving to others.
The five ladies cart baskets of food to a little house in the country and then watch as faces of the little children brighten up as the spirit of Christmas finds its way into their hearts and their stomachs.
Mom has taught her daughters the meaning of Christmas.
Meg, Beth, Amy and Jo will carry those lessons into the rest of their lives. We see glimpses of Mom’s generous spirt again and again as their stories unfold. Oh, yes, we’ll also see traces of pouting – especially around cute elusive bachelors.
But as time goes on, the gap between selfishness and generosity will vanish – the girls will transform from palms-down-and-closed to palms-up-and-open.
Eventually, they will turn into their mom, a woman who gave all of herself to her daughters, even at the expense of her own fulfillment.
“I’ve been angry every day of my life,” she says softly, adding that she’s learned to manage and hide that sad side. She then confesses: “And I am so lonely.”
That’s a powerful moment of vulnerability, one that mirrors Gerwig’s complex script in which members of the March family are allowed to contradict themselves and to display their full range of emotion.
On a par with Katharine Hepburn’s “Little Women” of 1933, Gerwig’s adaptation lets us see women we know well, as if for the first time.
For me, Laura Dern’s portrayal of the mom, Marmee, is the revelation from which all waters flow. A woman whose husband is away at war nurtures strong, compassionate daughters without a hint of self-pity.
This script is an origin story. We trace the remarkable little women back into their mom’s heart.
The production is packed with talent. The production is beautifully staged, costumes are exquisite and performances memorable. Saoirse (“Sersha”) Ronan disappears inside Jo, upstaging even Meryl Streep as aunt March. Applause is also due to Emma Watson (Meg the actress), Florence Pugh (Amy the artist) and Eliza Scanlen (Beth the pianist).
But the whole is much greater than the sum of these parts. My eyes teared up again and again: at the beauty, four daughters staring out a window or surviving a romantic rejection or embracing in a joyful hug or burying a sister.
The script is faithful, although the life of Louisa May Alcott seems to find its way into the story of Jo March, the headstrong writer. Jo didn’t write “Little Women,” Alcott did – and yet a copy of “Little Women” rolls off the press at the end. Gerwig’s story is framed as Jo’s quest to write that classic – that’s where we begin and end.
We know Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888) never married, for reasons biographers have pondered. In this version, we have an ending subject to interpretation. Jo’s relationship with the professor who encouraged her writing is just surreal enough that we could imagine she stays forever single or runs hungrily into his arms.
In a historical embellishment, Jo argues with her publisher over how to end the book. Jo wishes her protagonist to remain defiantly single. The publisher wants the happy ending. It’s then we slide into scenes with the professor.
Is this the ending she writes? Or the one she lives?
The ambiguity is delicious, actually.
How fitting that “Little Women” opened on Christmas Day. The Alcott novel opened with one of my favorite beginnings in all of fiction:
“Christmas won't be Christmas without any presents,” grumbled Jo, lying on the rug.
That line comes alive in the breakfast scene.
The joyful chaos that inevitably accompanies a family with four daughters is brought delightfully alive in scenes where the girls talk over one another, interrupt each other and argue with each other.
Sisters once and forever.
Like Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 adaptation, the 2019 is also feminine production in every fold of the twirling skirts: director, writer, actresses, costume design, set design, casting directors.
Women interpret women in this telling Alcott’s story of five women.
Somewhere above, Louisa May Alcott has undoubtedly paused and lifted her quill up from the parchment.
She’s looking down – and smiling.
“Yes, those are my little women,” she whispers.
