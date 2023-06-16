Fourteen Helena-area students were given comprehensive eye exams and glasses – both free of charge – last month through the Little Peeps program, the first initiative of the nonprofit organization Mountain Health Gives. The students were identified as needing follow-up care after a vision screening by Helena Public Schools nurses, and care was provided by optometrists and opticians at Helena Vision Center.

Children who were identified as needing care but were unable to participate during the clinic in May will be able to receive the service throughout the summer at Helena Vision Center.

“Little Peeps has been a great resource for the nurses of Helena Public Schools," Helena school nurse Francis Leonard said. "It has granted access to vision care to our students who have not been able to afford eye exams or glasses.”

Last October, Mountain Health Gives received a gift of $750,000, directed to the organization by trial attorney and former Montana State Auditor John Morrison from the Butler Class Fund, to help launch Little Peeps.

This summer, Mountain Health Gives is reaching out to communities throughout Montana, Idaho and Wyoming to determine if the Little Peeps program can help provide vision screenings, eye exams and glasses to kids in need in their communities.

If your community is in need of these services, contact Mountain Health Gives Executive Director Molly Severtson at molly@mountainhealthgives.org.

Learn more about Mountain Health Gives and Little Peeps at www.mountainhealthgives.org. If you would like to support the mission of Mountain Health Gives to help fill gaps in healthcare through programs like Little Peeps, visit www.mountainhealthgives.org/donate.