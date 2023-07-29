'Stuff the bus' to help with school supplies

Valley Bank will be having a fundraiser 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at all five branches to “stuff the bus” and gather supplies for children returning to school this fall.

It is part of Angel Fund's Stuff the Bus campaign for local Helena-area students.

• Each branch (main, eastside, East Helena, downtown, and westside) will have their own school theme featuring donation trackers and decorations.

• School mascots from the high schools and Carroll College will be at each branch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help drive donations and take pictures with customers.

Capital High School at the main branch; Helena High School at the eastside branch; East Helena High School will be at the East Helena branch and Carroll College will be at the downtown branch

Those who donate will receive an ice cream treat and eligible for a raffle (prize valued at $500) at each branch for $2,000 in prizes.

Those who open an account with Valley Bank, they will also receive a free gift.

Bingo for Stuff the Bus will also be held Wednesday downstairs at the Brewhouse https://atthebrewhouse.com/downstairs.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. with play starting at 5:45 p.m.

Food and drinks available for purchase. Angel Fund will have a raffle item and prizes for each "winner"!

AARP driver safety classes

AARP Driver Safety has scheduled an Aug. 11 class in Helena, 12:30-5 p.m. First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive..

To register, call: 406-457-4712. Find more classes at aarp.org/driversafety

Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for people age 50+; but is open to all ages. The course is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card).

Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

Garden party at mansion

A festive summer garden party hosted by the Montana Historical Society will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Original Governor’s Mansion, 304 N. Ewing St. in Helena.

Visitors can explore the historic house and grounds at their leisure while enjoying the Dolce Strings ensemble from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Original Governor’s Mansion served Montana’s first families from 1913-1959 and displays Queen Anne-style architecture with furnishings and artifacts from the era.

Visitors can enjoy the refreshments and view the historic carriage house. to The Dolce Strings ensemble is courtesy of the Music Makers Conservatory.

MSU offers math camp for kids

Montana middle and high school students passionate about advanced math are invited to attend the Mathematics Circle Summer Camp Aug. 14-16 hosted by the Science Math Resource Center at Montana State University.

Participants will immerse themselves in math problem-solving challenges, tour innovative university labs, and engage in fun science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, activities.

There will be a flight demonstration of scientific kites by AEROKATS and ROVER Education Network, or AREN, a NASA-supported project where high-altitude kites, mounted with cameras and instrumentation, take photos and collect data to understand and observe Earth’s surface.

The three-day camp meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the MSU campus. It is offered as a day camp, but camp staff can recommend local housing options for out-of-town participants who travel to Bozeman with a parent or caregiver. Tuition is $135, which includes lunch and snacks each day. Sponsorships from the MSU College of Education, Health and Human Development, the MSU Center for Faculty Excellence and the Mathematical Association of America help keep tuition low, according to Fenqjen Luo, associate director of the Science Math Resource Center.

Participants will also receive information about enrollment and test readiness for the American Mathematics Competitions, the national math exams conducted by the Mathematical Association of America. These exams are hosted for Montana students by the MSU Science Math Resource Center.

To learn more and register, visit www.montana.edu/smrc/mc.html or contact the Science Math Resource Center at smrc@montana.edu or 406-994-7476.

‘Prison Boxing’ comes to HAT

“Prison Boxing” is an original play by writer and performer, Leah Joki, who earned a bachelors in fine arts from the University of Montana and a masters in fine arts from the Juilliard School of Drama.

It runs through July 29 at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave. It begins at 7:30 p.m.

Joki taught and/or performed in almost every state prison in California. This play reflects these experiences and is for adult audiences.

Tickets are now available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.