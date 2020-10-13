Lincoln school closed this week due to COVID-19 exposure

All Lincoln students will spend the remainder of the week learning online after someone in the K-12 school came into contact with a person who has COVID-19.

School officials closed the building Tuesday and Wednesday so it could be sanitized, said Shane Brown, K-6 principal and the district's COVID response team leader.

"We have not had any confirmed positive case in the school at this time," Brown said. "Throughout the school year we have been doing well, students and staff have adjusted well to the new protocols we have put in place for COVID-19."

Brown said that in light of other school closures around the state, he feels the rural school in Lincoln has fared well. However, school officials knew it was only a matter of time before they would have to make some tough choices, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Given the nature of COVID-19, the Lincoln administration felt it would be best to take advantage of the already short week and have students learn from home for a few days. Lincoln students did not attend school Monday because it was a federal holiday.