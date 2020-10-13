Lincoln school closed this week due to COVID-19 exposure

All Lincoln students will spend the remainder of the week learning online after someone in the K-12 school came into contact with a person who has COVID-19.
School officials closed the building Tuesday and Wednesday so it could be sanitized, said Shane Brown, K-6 principal and the district's COVID response team leader.
"We have not had any confirmed positive case in the school at this time," Brown said. "Throughout the school year we have been doing well, students and staff have adjusted well to the new protocols we have put in place for COVID-19."
Brown said that in light of other school closures around the state, he feels the rural school in Lincoln has fared well. However, school officials knew it was only a matter of time before they would have to make some tough choices, he said.
Given the nature of COVID-19, the Lincoln administration felt it would be best to take advantage of the already short week and have students learn from home for a few days. Lincoln students did not attend school Monday because it was a federal holiday.
"These days will allow staff to thoroughly clean our facility," Brown said. "We have a very rigid schedule in place for cleaning daily and throughout the day, but these additional days with no students or staff in the building will allow for more in-depth cleaning."
Brown said Lincoln is currently planning to return to in-person learning Monday. The Lincoln staff was ready to switch to remote learning at any given time, which made the transition very smooth, according to Brown.
A similar situation happened at Montana City School on Tuesday. However, in this case, it was a single class that will be moved to online learning for the remainder of the week.
According to Principal Daryl Mikesell, this is a precautionary measure throughout the contact tracing process. There are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 within the Montana City School, according to Mikesell.
