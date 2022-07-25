Lincoln Road construction aims to pave way for better traffic flow

Work on a $9.6 million project to make improvements along Lincoln Road north is at the halfway point, a state official said.

Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and contracting partner Helena Sand and Gravel are improving the Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue intersection as well as the Interstate 15 and Lincoln Road interchange, exit 200, northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp.

Roundabouts are being installed on the northbound I-15 off-ramp to Lincoln Road and at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue.

Most of the work is to be completed by fall, with crews returning in 2023 to chip seal and add final pavement markings to the roadway, an MDT official said.

Camaree Uljua, the MDT engineering project manager, said progress on the project is going along as scheduled.

"I think it is going better than expected," she said.

Ulja said half of the roundabout at Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue will be open in August. People will be able to travel east and west on Lincoln Road and north on Montana Avenue.

There will be a detour for southbound traffic.

This project is in an area of growth with homes and businesses. The present roadway, which had a four-way stop, presented safety and traffic flow concerns.

“It’s clearly an area of the valley that is growing rapidly,” Uljua said. “It’s definitely busy out there. We are noticing that.”

She said the traffic improvements will allow the neighborhood to grow and will aid in the increased volume of traffic. She said the roundabouts are significantly safer than a signal light intersection and there are benefits for pedestrian safety as well.

Uljua said she believes businesses are looking forward to the changes, and the contractors are working with the business owners to lessen the impact.

She said people are looking forward to completion.

Three businesses near the project were contacted for this story but did not respond to requests for comment.