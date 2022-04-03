Lincoln Road and Interstate 15 interchange to close for construction project

Portions of Lincoln Road at Interstate 15 will see traffic restrictions for a Montana Department of Transportation project beginning Monday evening, state transportation officials said.

Montana Department of Transportation and contracting partner Helena Sand and Gravel will begin construction on a project improving the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue as well as the I-15 and Lincoln Road interchange, exit 200, northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp. Roundabouts are slated to be installed in the intersections.

Crews will began placing barrier rail on the I-15 and Lincoln Road interchange northbound off-ramp in preparation for widening work on the ramp.

The ramp will be closed to traffic overnight Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in order to safely install the barrier. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place on Lincoln Road and the I-15 Lincoln Road Interchange ramps.

"The overnight closure of the I-15 northbound off-ramp is necessary for Helena Sand and Gravel to safely place barrier rail on the ramp," Camaree Uljua, MDT engineering project manager, said in a news release.

Work to build a detour route around the Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road intersection will also begin next week. The detour route will use Kingpost Loop and Rustic Way to direct traffic around construction.

"The detour will improve the flow of traffic and help the contractor complete the work more efficiently," the news release states.

The detour route is expected to take a few weeks to build.

During construction this week, motorists can expect flaggers directing traffic, a reduction of speed limits and up to 15-minute delays around the work zone.

Access to businesses and Jim Darcy Elementary will be maintained, state officials said. Construction is expected to be substantially completed this fall.

"The project will improve traffic operations and safety for the Lincoln Road corridor from North Montana Avenue through the I-15 Lincoln Road interchange," officials said.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/.

“The safety of the public and the construction workers is our highest priority during construction,” said Uljua. “We appreciate the public’s patience during construction and we will work hard to keep traffic flowing as efficiently as possible through the work zones.”

Those interested in receiving email notifications about construction activities are encouraged to text ‘LINCOLNROAD’ to 22828. Questions and comments can be directed to Brandon Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 545-0800.

