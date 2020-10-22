 Skip to main content
Lincoln man killed in crash
breaking top story

Lincoln man killed in crash

Police light

A 44-year-old Lincoln man died in a crash near Lincoln.

Christon R. Buster was found dead around 10:40 a.m. Thursday approximately five miles north of Highway 200 along Beaver Creek Road. He was discovered by his wife and some friends, who went searching for him after he did not return home the prior evening. 

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said law enforcement is unsure when the crash took place, but Buster had been deceased for some time when his body was found.

The deputy coroner reported the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the crash was determined to be accidental.

Buster's vehicle went off the road and struck several trees. Montana Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

