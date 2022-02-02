Lincoln man charged with 7th or subsequent DUI

A 57-year-old Lincoln man was charged with his seventh or subsequent driving under the influence offense, a felony, and several misdemeanors after being pulled over by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Neil Howard Lanchantin was seen about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 by Tooper Jesse Short leaving a bar in Lincoln and traveling 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, and he eventually hit 80 mph in a 65 mph speed zone. The MHP officer said he activated his emergency lights but the vehicle failed to stop.

The vehicle turned onto K-Lazy-3 Road and accelerated, Short turned on his sirens and the vehicle finally stopped at a residence, Deputy County Attorney Fallon Stanton stated in documents filed Jan. 31 in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court.

The driver exited the vehicle and was later identified as Lanchantin. Short said the man was argumentative and refused to do a preliminary blood test but agreed to an implied consent blood draw, Stanton stated. The suspect believed someone in the bar had reported him.

Lanchantin was on conditional release for felony driving under the influence offense in Montana. He was required to have his probation officer’s approval to drive and any vehicle he operates must be equipped with an ignition interlock.

Stanton said Lanchantin has been sentenced five times in Montana for DUI offenses, with the last three listed as felonies. He also has convictions in Texas and California.

