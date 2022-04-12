Lincoln fire chief finds man who flipped truck on Stemple Pass

The head of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department reported finding a young man early Tuesday after the man's truck had flipped over on Stemple Pass.

Fire Chief Zach Muse of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department said he received a call at 3 a.m. from a Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy about a missing man between Helena and Lincoln.

He said authorities pinged his cellphone and the man appeared to be 10 miles southeast of Lincoln. The 19-year-old man, who was from Clancy, was coming to Lincoln to see his girlfriend. A winter storm warning had been issued for the area. Muse said there was not much snow in Lincoln but there was some snowfall in the higher elevations.

Muse said a sheriff’s deputy believed the man was on Flesher Pass Road but could not get to Lincoln from the Helena side of the pass. The deputy followed a Lewis and Clark County Public Works snowplow up the pass.

Muse said he drove up Flesher and could not find a vehicle. He said he decided to check on Stemple Pass Road and found the man about a mile down from the Lincoln side of the hill.

The man had a fire built on the road and was wearing a hoodie. His Chevy pickup truck had rolled.

“He was fine,” Muse said.

Muse said Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue was mobilizing, but they were not needed.

“Fortunately we could stop them because conditions were not the best,” he said.

Muse said the young man did not tell anyone which road he was taking.

“I had a long talk with him about being prepared,” Muse said.

His truck was upside down over a steep embankment. He was fine, other than cold because he did not have a coat. The man was shook up, but remained calm, built a fire and stayed with the truck.

Muse said people who have to travel in bad weather should pack emergency gear, buckle up and stay with their vehicle.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said the man was cited for careless driving.

Muse, Nelson and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the man had made the best of a bad situation.

"He used his resources in a very intelligent way," Dutton said, noting the fire and that he used a tarp to stay warm.

"We are thankful for his resourcefulness and ability to find shelter and a heat source," he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

