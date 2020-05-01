Limited Helena Farmers' Market opening Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Helena Farmers' Market will open Saturday with essential vendors and safety precautions due to COVID-19.

Essential vendors include food vendors, food trucks, and vendors selling bedding plants, produce, and hygiene products. Nonessential vendors are not allowed to attend during the first phase of Gov. Steve Bullock's plan to reopen the state, the market board announced.

Vendors attending must wear a mask and gloves and maintain the six-foot social distancing recommendations. There will be 10 feet of space between each vendor's assigned space. Organizers have requested each vendor tie surveyor tape or twine at the back end of the empty space between booths to deter patrons from entering the market from the parks instead of the designated entrances.

Organizers have also rented two hand-washing stations at the entrances.

The market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fuller Avenue.