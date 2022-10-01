'Like they did in the old days': Neighbors help rebuild after wildfire

The report from the team of first responders who eventually knocked down the Rising Moon fire on Aug. 23 listed the only structure lost among the nearly 30 homes in the area as a "garage," but it was so much more than that.

Known as the "bunkhouse," Vi Gauvin said it was the site of family vacations and home to her late husband's large collection of antiques.

Vi and Rich Gauvin moved into their home, a stone's throw from the Missouri River, in 1998. The couple were veritable pioneers as the first to develop in the area. By 1999, the two and some friends finished building the bunkhouse.

It was 60 feet by 24 feet and had a boat bay and a second story living space, a favorite of the Gauvin's grandchildren.

Rich, an Army veteran and excavation business owner, died of cancer in May 2021. Vi said she was still figuring out what to do with his collections when disaster struck.

The fire burned through 135 acres around the Gauvin's home as about 40 residents of the area were evacuated.

"The fire was right here as we were pulling out," Vi said, gesturing to the nearby ridge at the edge of her property still charred from the fire.

Vi's next door neighbors Heath and Tammie Cooper said they had three tanker trucks parked in their yard protecting their home. Heath said his shop building had to be dosed in fire retardant foam.

Heath was in Avon at the time and said his family had only 20 minutes to grab their belongings and flea from the inferno.

"Ms. Vi took the brunt of it," Heath said.

Another neighbor Brian Goddard said he stayed behind to keep an eye on the neighborhood. Goddard said he provided "unfortunate" updates to his neighbors over the phone.

"It was a pretty stressful night for everyone," he said.

Vi did not return to her property once allowed to. Her daughter was at work still, and she said she could not return alone.

For two weeks, Vi and family and friends did their best to clear the charred remains of the bunkhouse.

"I would dig through the ashes for hours looking for anything, but it was all gone," the 73-year-old Vi said.

An antique electric stove she bought for her husband as a 70th birthday gift was turned over and completely blackened in the blaze. Vi said inside the oven, perfectly preserved, was a beautiful ceramic pie plate, which now sits on her kitchen island.

Saturday morning, Goddard and more than 30 neighbors and area contractors surprised Vi when they showed up unannounced to build her a new out-building despite the rainy weather.

"There was an onslaught of people," he said.

Vi smiled as she watched the first truss get hoisted into place.

"It's a big surprise," she said. "Everybody is in trouble here."

She said she saw the numerous cars staged at Goddard's house next door and thought he must have been having a party and did not invite her.

"Our neighborhood is really close. They're all like our children," she said.

Goddard, a contractor himself and owner of Cardale Industries, put out an SOS among the neighbors and his contacts in the business.

He said Lowe's provided materials at a reduced cost and donated some items. A1 Rentals loaned him a truss boom and trencher. Tri-County Disposal provided three dumpsters for the remaining debris.

He said thanks to the generosity of everyone involved, they were able to secure materials and labor for less than what it would have cost Vi in insurance deductible.

"We need to step up and help one another like they did in the old days with barn raisings," Goddard said.

Vi said her late husband would have "loved all of this, them all getting together like this."

"Take the time to get to know your neighbors," she said. "Be friendly. There's a lot of nice people out there."