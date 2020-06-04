Like a nightingale, a nurse flies bravely into war

The 5-hour BBC series benefits from its length, as it moves slowly through her life. But the film features an extraordinary performance by Alicia Vikander.

Vera Brittain is that rare human being who maximized both her mind and her heart.

Vera was bookish from birth, and dreamed of Oxford. Her patriarchal father objected, expecting her to fulfill her “role” by marrying and raising kids. Vera opposed her father bluntly and firmly, and finally wore him down – and off to Oxford she went to study literature.

But as WWI broke out and intensified, Vera could not bear to be in a library when British soldiers were dying. She volunteered for the VAD, a voluntary nursing corps, which was designed to assist certified nurses. But the need was overwhelming, and soon the “volunteers” were doing everything nurses do.

Not only did Vera feel called to care for wounded soldiers, but she wanted to do so where the need was greatest. She asked to be assigned near the bloodiest fronts. She confessed that being exhausted and overwhelmed made her feel more useful.