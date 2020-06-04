Like a nightingale, a nurse flies bravely into war

Testament of Youth (2014)
Nursing is not a profession, but a calling – a ministry, really.
One small blessing of the pandemic has been to shine a light on caretakers who risk their own health to take care of us. Seldom have we acknowledged that so clearly and been so grateful as now.
Poet William Blake’s classic poem, “Songs of Innocence” focuses on a nurse caring for children in the fields.
“Love seeketh not itself to please, nor for itself hath any care, but for another gives its ease, and builds a Heaven in Hell's despair.”
Yes, nurses try to take their patients from fear to calm, as best they can. No patient dies unloved.
“Testament of Youth” is an exceptional memoir written by Vera Brittain, a WWI British nurse.
I re-watched two adaptations of this book. The five-part 1979 BBC/PBS series is free on YouTube. The 2014 movie is available to stream.
Both versions are extraordinary, with all actors channeling Brittain’s deeply moving autobiography.
The 5-hour BBC series benefits from its length, as it moves slowly through her life. But the film features an extraordinary performance by Alicia Vikander.
Vera Brittain is that rare human being who maximized both her mind and her heart.
Vera was bookish from birth, and dreamed of Oxford. Her patriarchal father objected, expecting her to fulfill her “role” by marrying and raising kids. Vera opposed her father bluntly and firmly, and finally wore him down – and off to Oxford she went to study literature.
But as WWI broke out and intensified, Vera could not bear to be in a library when British soldiers were dying. She volunteered for the VAD, a voluntary nursing corps, which was designed to assist certified nurses. But the need was overwhelming, and soon the “volunteers” were doing everything nurses do.
Not only did Vera feel called to care for wounded soldiers, but she wanted to do so where the need was greatest. She asked to be assigned near the bloodiest fronts. She confessed that being exhausted and overwhelmed made her feel more useful.
In addition to having unconditional love for those who suffer, she was also in love with two soldiers: Roland, who felt obliged by duty go to war; and Edward, her brother, who also enlisted. When they left for battle, she walked into the office of her Oxford dean, and announced she must go to war to do her part.
As I watched both versions of this tale, I was struck by the same dialectic: Vera was a strong-willed genius, and yet she was fragile, vulnerable; she was a powerful advocate for peace and women’s rights, but she was also a romantic who held back nothing when she embraced love.
We quickly grow to love Vera, and we cry with her as life hands her tragedy after tragedy. Roland is killed in battle. Her brother dies. Then Victor, a close friend, is killed. Each death devastates her, and fuels her determination to become a pacifist who will actively oppose war for the rest of her life.
She vows that no one else’s partner or brother should ever have to die that way – and she knew how they died, because she held the hand of many men as life left them.
Vera embodies sacrifice and unconditional love.
No one loved like Vera Brittain. Her affection for her brother was absolute. As a child, she would sit by him as he played piano. She would rush to spend time with him whenever he came home.
Vera resisted Roland, at first, because he had the trappings of unbridled male pride: a handsome scholar-turned-soldier wanting to die in war, if need be, because that is where a MAN should be in times like these. But Roland was also a poet and a vulnerable person who fell for Vera, just as poet Yuri Zhivago fell for nurse Lara.
When Roland, Edward and Victor die, Vera is shattered – thrice, each more painful than the one before.
When someone holds back nothing in love, the loss is crushing.
A friend once observed that being decimated by the loss should be welcomed as proof that the love was deep and pure – a blessing confirmed in death.
So, it was for Vera. Better to have loved and lost everything, than to have held anything back.
