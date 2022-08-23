Lightning starts several fires in Lewis and Clark County

Firefighters responded to several lightning starts Monday and Tuesday in Lewis and Clark County, officials said.
In addition to the 200- to 250-acre Rising Moon fire west of Canyon Ferry Reservoir by Yacht Basin Marina, the following fires were reported by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
- Tamarack fire (approximately 482 acres, northwest of Augusta). The fire started from lightning Monday night on Bureau of Land Management-managed (BLM) land. The fire is no longer actively spreading and is being mopped up. Resources that supported suppression efforts include the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).
- Deer Creek fire (0.1 acres, southeast of Deadman Hill in the Scapegoat Wilderness, within the 2007 Ahron fire area). The fire received recent precipitation and is being monitored.
- South Fork Lyons fire (two acres, just south of Wolf Creek). The Forest Service is providing help to suppress this fire. The Wolf Creek Volunteer Fire Department is also on scene. Smokejumpers are circling the fire to assist with suppression efforts as well.
- Horse Gulch fire (five acres, south of York). Resources were dispatched Monday evening to assist. The fire was contained around 1:30 a.m. and resources that could be released were moved to assist with the Rising Moon fire.
Visit www.MTFireInfo.org for more information and full-sized maps.