Light fixture catches fire at C.R. Anderson Middle School

C.R. Anderson Middle School

C.R. Anderson Middle School was built in 1959, with additions in 1965 and 1992. A modular was added prior to 1994. It was renamed in 1961 for C.R. Anderson, a noted Helena educator.

A light fixture caught fire Monday in a classroom at C.R. Anderson Middle School, prompting officials to have staff and students evacuate the building.

There are no injuries and minimal damage was reported. 

The fire occurred about 7:54 a.m. at 1200 Knight St., and was extinguished by firefighters by about 8 a.m., said Mike Chambers, assistant chief of the Helena Fire Department. 

The fire department declared the building safe and students, who were routed to the school’s evacuation site, were returning to the CRA building for class, Helena Public Schools officials said.

The Helena Police Department, also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Chambers said.

